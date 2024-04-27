Nikola Jokić is already the best basketball player in history

Safwan ibn Muattal
White Belt
@White
- Joined
Dec 7, 2023
- Messages
- 48
- Reaction score
- 140
He's got work to do to have the greatest career, but he's already played basketball at a higher level than anyone in NBA history.
Best primes of all time:
1. Nikola Jokić (22-24)
2. Michael Jordan (91-93)
3. LeBron James (12-14)
4. Larry Bird (84-86)
5. Shaquille O'Neal (00-02)
