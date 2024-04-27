Nikola Jokić is already the best basketball player in history

He's got work to do to have the greatest career, but he's already played basketball at a higher level than anyone in NBA history.

Best primes of all time:
1. Nikola Jokić (22-24)
2. Michael Jordan (91-93)
3. LeBron James (12-14)
4. Larry Bird (84-86)
5. Shaquille O'Neal (00-02)
 
He's extremely unique and obviously great offensively but one chip (possibly two this year) playing in a historically weak era of defense isn't screaming best of anything.

Jokic has had an excellent past few years but it's best to let careers play out before deciding their place behind MJ.
 
He's extremely unique and obviously great offensively but one chip (possibly two this year) playing in a historically weak era of defense isn't screaming best of anything.

Jokic has had an excellent past few years but it's best to let careers play out before deciding their place behind MJ.
His very first sentence:
He's got work to do to have the greatest career
That's what is called "part of his first sentence."

This is his first sentence in its entirety.

He's got work to do to have the greatest career, but he's already played basketball at a higher level than anyone in NBA history.
The point is that one should let things play out before reflecting. It's hard to have perspective when you're right in the middle of something. Also, keep in mind that 2024 isn't even over yet.

Hopefully that helps you in the future.
 
That's what is called "part of his first sentence."

The point is that one should let things play out before reflecting. It's hard to have perspective when you're right in the middle of something. Also, keep in mind that 2024 isn't even over yet.

Hopefully that helps you in the future.

Hopefully that helps you in the future.
You’re misunderstanding what he’s saying. His point seems to be, if Jokić quit playing today, he’s already had one of or the highest peak of any player ever. Not career, but level of play.
For the record, I have no idea if this is true and have no opinion. I don’t know shit about basketball. Just pointing out the misunderstanding.
 
