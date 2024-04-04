News Niko Price vs Jeremiah Wells set for UFC 302 on June 1st

Who wins?

Yeah Price is getting reduced to the bargain bin
He use to be my boy
Should be a fun fight though
 
Niko in his prime would take this pretty comfortably with his boxing and ability to attack at all times he really was becoming and effective technical brawler. Even giving prime Luque a tough time.

But at this point Wells is quietly becoming a pretty effective blitz heavy fighter and I think should’ve got the nod last time out against a decent boxer in Griffen. His striking is ugly but his offence lands and he’s hard to hit clean.

Wells probably starts hot here and even if he doesn’t get the finish quickly I don’t think Price can withstand the power for long and Wells finds a TKO in the 1st or 2nd.
 
