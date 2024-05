One of the most retarded push down to pre-lim decision of all time.



Well, it IS the most retarded decision to do that of all time.



Niko Price is at the very absolute humane best a journeyman, not even a gate keeper. Maybe Moreno is slightly better. There are tons of better fighters than these two, perhaps even combined, outside UFC, whereas Almeida and Romanov are elite heavyweight fighters who are relatively young for heavyweights and easily top-10 in the world if not already.



Someone must have wanted the better main for the prelims, if not, this makes no sense.