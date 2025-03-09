  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Nikita krylov was a harder fight for ankalaev than Chama

MMA Math

cat-cat-math.gif
 
Can't just attribute the win to Krylov because he has another funny name. Who knows what the guy will look like when he returns?

Taking that much time off in your prime, I don't think Ive seen any top fighter do it and be successful. Maybe Cruz, but I would argue he wasn't really in his prime after his layoff.
 
How many world titles has Nikita Krylov won? Oh right.

Tibeau was Khabib’s toughest fight. What has be done?
 
Krylov is a BMF. His decision making in fights is questionable at times, but I'd love for him to earn a title shot. Been a fan of his since the Al Capone days.
 
Krylov may end up an unfulfilled potential. Had flashes of brilliance since he started MMA. That said, TS thread is utter frogshyte.
 
omawho402 said:
Krylov is a BMF. His decision making in fights is questionable at times, but I'd love for him to earn a title shot. Been a fan of his since the Al Capone days.
nikita2.jpg
 
