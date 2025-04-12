Nikita “No Love” Krylov is a dangerous fight for Reyes.

DiazSlap
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 1,364
- Reaction score
- 2,442
Reyes suffered 3 straight devastating(no pun intended) losses and had been rebuilding himself with wins over Jacoby and Smith.
However, Krylov is big step up from the last two and Dom may get wrecked again tonight.
Would have like to see the UFC give Dom one more fight against the likes of Johny Walker or Ion to really get him going.
