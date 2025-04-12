Nikita “No Love” Krylov is a dangerous fight for Reyes.

Reyes suffered 3 straight devastating(no pun intended) losses and had been rebuilding himself with wins over Jacoby and Smith.

However, Krylov is big step up from the last two and Dom may get wrecked again tonight.

Would have like to see the UFC give Dom one more fight against the likes of Johny Walker or Ion to really get him going.
 
Reyes is not the same without the fire, the hungry Reyes who showed up for Jon Jones and that won that fight. He is missing something.

He is just looking for a pay check with fighting, his IT job or whatever it is is not enough.
 
Ara tech said:
Reyes is not the same without the fire, the hungry Reyes who showed up for Jon Jones and that won that fight. He is missing something.

He is just looking for a pay check with fighting, his IT job or whatever it is is not enough.
He lost to Jones bruh…people hate Jones so they like to point to this uneventful fight to diminish Bones
 
How does Reyes have no muslces and handled Jones who deadlifts 500 or something ? He seriously looks built flat and lean. What are his lifting numbers ?
 
Trabaho said:
How does Reyes have no muslces and handled Jones who deadlifts 500 or something ? He seriously looks built flat and lean. What are his lifting numbers ?
Reyes has a really long neck and let’s face it, after beating all the legends and killers Jones beat, Jones was probably not training much for IT-Reyes
 
DiazSlap said:
Reyes has a really long neck and let’s face it, after beating all the legends and killers Jones beat, Jones was probably not training much for IT-Reyes
how is Jones the goat and doesn´t train mimimum 4x a week and when preparing for a fight minimum 10x a week. he´s Jon Jones. Why does his long neck help him ?
 
Trabaho said:
how is Jones the goat and doesn´t train mimimum 4x a week and when preparing for a fight minimum 10x a week. he´s Jon Jones. Why does his long neck help him ?
No idea but like you said, I don’t see muscles, dude looks like a swimmer…maybe the long neck distracted Jones
 
One of them getting sparked for sure, I bet the fight to end in ko for my parlay, hope krylov doesn't sub him lol
 
yeah Krylov is a fuckin maniac. shame he doesnt fight more; he is super exciting
kill or be killed, the guy is always pushing for a finish. against Reyes, whose chin has been proven to not be the best, thats a bad matchup
i think Krylov might get him out of there within 2 rounds
 
For anyone really. Krylov is always on the edge becoming something legendary.

I was hoping to see the winner of this fight pereira instead of the ank rematch
 
Krylov is a dangerous fight for any LHW, durable, well rounded skills and hard to read.
 
cheesus said:
Krylov is a dangerous fight for any LHW, durable, well rounded skills and hard to read.
People forget he took prime Glover to a SD.. and other than a brainfart over Craig he only lost to Ankalaev in the last 5 years.
 
