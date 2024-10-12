Social Nike claims female basketball players are superior to Alexander the Great

A new Nike advert for women's basketball claims that 'women of colour' in the sport have a 'dynasty that makes Alexander the Great look like Alexander the Okay'.

Do you agree that female basketball players of colour - who help attract crowds of around 6-8,000 per game - are superior to a man who led an empire from Asia to Egypt by his 30th birthday?

 
Last edited:
They are not know for their intellectual advertising.

So this is just more feelings dumb shit.

Hey but if it sells 200 ( and more)dollar sneakers then the advertising department did their job.
 
Anti white? Really? Half of the chicks in there were white…It literally says an “all women dynasty” too.

The Alexander The Great Comment was corny as fuck but pathetic to lose sleep over. All your racial baiting threads suck balls.
 
It was cheesy commercial humor.

"Anti-white wokeness" lmao.
 
I wonder if Michael Jordan actually can fly?

Nike might have been deceiving us about that one too!
 
filthybliss said:
Anti white? Really? Half of the chicks in there were white…It literally says an “all women dynasty” too.

The Alexander The Great Comment was corny as fuck but pathetic to lose sleep over. All your racial baiting threads suck balls.
The dialogue very clearly states 'women of colour'.

They should've used Malcolm X - that would've looked cool with the big X effect they used.
 
Croo67 said:
The dialogue very clearly states 'women of colour'.

They should've used Malcolm X - that would've looked cool with the big X effect they used.
The dialogue very clearly states “All Women” and then they list different types. But if you want to throw another pity party for yourself, go ahead.
 
filthybliss said:
The dialogue very clearly states “All Women” and then they list different types. But if you want to throw another pity party for yourself, go ahead.
I think they missed out one group of women. Perhaps you should go back and listen.
 
Asia is right next to Egypt, some conquest
 
Using a black kid to say she "refuses" to do her school work because she thinks basketball is more important than education seems more like Nike playing into negative stereotypes. That's some white supremacy, Nike.
 
Nike can eat a dick. They funded the kapernick anti American hoax
 
I mean... Alexander the Great was kind of a warmongering asshole...
 
DoctorTaco said:
They’d smoke him in a game of 1 on 1. He’s never even heard of basketball and was like 5’6”.
I question whether he was actually that short. The tomb of his father was found and his dad was 5'11. Crap roll of the dice if he really was 5'6.
 
Cole train said:
I got 50 bucks on alexander beating lebron in slam dunk contest
Lebron would be such a liability in battle. The second he sees 100 elephants ready to charge his direction he would shit himself and pass out. Guaranteed.
 
