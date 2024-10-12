Croo67
A new Nike advert for women's basketball claims that 'women of colour' in the sport have a 'dynasty that makes Alexander the Great look like Alexander the Okay'.
Do you agree that female basketball players of colour - who help attract crowds of around 6-8,000 per game - are superior to a man who led an empire from Asia to Egypt by his 30th birthday?
