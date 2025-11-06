  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Nightmare Potential Scenario 4 HW Fans: Tom needs significant time to (hopefully) recuperate, and the UFC makes another Interim Belt. I ask Chat GPT.

Nightmare of nightmares:

Tom can't fight for nine months plus

UFC declare an interim belt

Gane fights someone for it (probably Volkov)

Gane becomes Interim Champion

Jon Jones comes out of retirement and fights Gane for the Interim Belt

Jones wins

Tom comes back

Jones again refuses to fight Tom

OR

He takes the fight and brutally plunges his fingers deep into Tom's already-damaged sockets
 
Maybe we have to go through that nightmarish scenario to get to a golden era of UFC heavyweights?
That or the division is condemned to fat slobs and quitters.
 
If the doc’s say Tom needs over 9 mos strip the title with a guaranteed ts if/when he returns

Make Gane fight Pavlovich for causing this shit he should’ve been DQ’d anyways

Volkov vs Waldo “fuck you & your eye pokes” Acosta for the strap asap
 
Just do a 4 man tournament for interim belt to draw ratings.
 
I am fairly certain that Dana will take any opportunity to make a cast iron deal with Jones to beat Gane for an interim title and then fight for the undisputed one in the White House Circus. And Tom's potential woes with eyes probably is gonna give him that opportunity to make peace with Jones and both make money.

Then the event can end in star spangled banner with red, white and blue confetti flying everywhere, jetfighter flyover and Trump hadning Jones the undisputed HW belt.

Pity for Tom he's returning home to England blind in at least one eye :(
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
GPT calling Stipe a top contender is why you should take what LLMs say with a grain of salt lol
Click to expand...
To be fair to the clanker, if stipe was able to get a title shot against jones last novemember, why not now LOL. Maybe it knows more than we do, maybe it just knows HW is that bad that Stipe is still a top guy
 
Gane should be sacked for that foul. Then book Aspinall Vs Derek Lewis. A fight we all want to see
 
Poatan x Gane is a good option for an interim

I believe Poatan beats him.

Than Poatan x Jones, a super retirement fight for both with a huge paycheck
 
Or Tom could vacate and let Gane fight someone for the vacant belt and then Tom gets automatic TS upon return.
 
