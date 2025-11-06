Nightmare Potential Scenario 4 HW Fans: Tom needs significant time to (hopefully) recuperate, and the UFC makes another Interim Belt. I ask Chat GPT.

650lb Sumo
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway for the interim HW Belt is the only fight that makes sense right now. Book it Dana!
You're evil.I hope all of that happens
Keeping it real XD HW is that weak Who else is a top contender after Gane >< Volkov? XDGPT calling Stipe a top contender is why you should take what LLMs say with a grain of salt lol
To be fair to the clanker, if stipe was able to get a title shot against jones last novemember, why not now LOL. Maybe it knows more than we do, maybe it just knows HW is that bad that Stipe is still a top guyGPT calling Stipe a top contender is why you should take what LLMs say with a grain of salt lol