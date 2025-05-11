Night of robberies, Aldo and Manon got cheated

Aldo clearly won the first 2 rounds, some how lost a UD tho which makes no sense.

Valentina vs Manon clearly was 2-2 going into the 5th, and Manon won that round easily...almost 2 minutes of control time and landed the best strikes on the feet in round 5, and lost a UD, not even a split, some shady shady judging going on tonight folks, im worried about the main event.

 
I thought both fights the better man or women won tonigh
Edit: I am old school and am scoring more like pride to be honest
 
Fiorot won 3-2. She got robbed. It was a boring fight, but like I always say, Valentina fights are some of the most boring fights ever. She just sits there and just point fights. It is like watching paint dry. Fiorot clearly won round 2, 3 and 5.
 
Perfect decisions in both.

Zahabi landed better in r2 and easily won r3 with everything he did at the end, and this was against a cheating Aldo. Zahabi makes bW and Aldo just settles for FW lol. Bum of Rio.

Manon lost easily too. Did nothing but some cuddles. Val whooped her every other area with ease.
 
I was pulling for Manon and picked her to win bnt I had it 3-2 Shev.
 
i love how all the sudden Valentinas fans are like "controlling the round doesn't win you the round guys" what sport are yall watching lmao? Is this the same sport where 1 takedown=1 round unless someone gets knocked down? Or are we just picking and choosing whose control time is more important in deciding who won the fight? Stalling on the feet waiting to counter for 5 rounds or stalling in a clinch controlling the fight for 5 rounds, yall gotta make up your minds cuz this shit changes from fight to fight lmao...
 
Manon didn;t land a sig head strike after the 3rd round... Schev won it with big spinning shots and had Manon hurt in the last 3 rounds. That's why she just clinched to survive.

Aldo vs Zahabi was wrong and a draw at best.
 
Stop calling super close fights robberies. Val won. It sucked and it was a 3-2 fight but she won.

Aldo won 1-3 though.
 
I'm definitely not rewatching that, but felt like Manons performance will get the nod from the judges in round 5 more often than not.
When it's close it seems biased to the champion, though.
 
