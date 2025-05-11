Night of robberies, Aldo and Manon got cheated

TomTomNT
Aldo clearly won the first 2 rounds, some how lost a UD tho which makes no sense.
Valentina vs Manon clearly was 2-2 going into the 5th, and Manon won that round easily...almost 2 minutes of control time and landed the best strikes on the feet in round 5, and lost a UD, not even a split, some shady shady judging going on tonight folks, im worried about the main event.
