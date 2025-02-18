Croo67
Before the woke brigade wade in and say the little cherub was hard done by, Italy charged him and deported him - they weren’t interested in wasting time and money on a trial.
The rape was in 2017, so Italy was at that point still operating as a somewhat sensible nation and deported him as soon as they had enough evidence to charge him.
Ireland provided him with social housing, state welfare, and healthcare - with him operating in the country with the same name he was charged under in Italy, just with a different spelling. Presumably he either had no passport or a fake one.
Why did Ireland let in an undocumented male? Last time I visited Ireland, not only did I have to provide a passport but also had my finger and retina scanned.
