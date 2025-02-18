  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Nigerian ‘refugee’ stabbed to death in Dublin was deported from Italy following rape charge

Before the woke brigade wade in and say the little cherub was hard done by, Italy charged him and deported him - they weren’t interested in wasting time and money on a trial.

The rape was in 2017, so Italy was at that point still operating as a somewhat sensible nation and deported him as soon as they had enough evidence to charge him.

Ireland provided him with social housing, state welfare, and healthcare - with him operating in the country with the same name he was charged under in Italy, just with a different spelling. Presumably he either had no passport or a fake one.

Why did Ireland let in an undocumented male? Last time I visited Ireland, not only did I have to provide a passport but also had my finger and retina scanned.

 
Your breaking story is a guy that was stabbed to death was accused of rape 8 years ago in a different country?

This is pathetic, even for you.

Sweater of AV said:
Your breaking story is a guy that was stabbed to death was accused of rape 8 years ago in a different country?

This is pathetic, even for you.

Yeah, tell that to all the women and girls in Dublin who unknowingly shared a community with a rapist deported from Italy.
 
