Niece getting bullied.. how would you handle this situation?

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
3,382
Reaction score
4,783
My niece has been getting bullied. She just started middle school. One of the things they bully her about is her clothes. I'm taking this extremely personally because I don't have kids of my own and she's such a sweet girl.

She's a loner and keeps to herself while she plays videogames in her room. My girl and I sent her a few hundred for Christmas to buy some clothes. My sister took her to Lululemon, etc. and bought some nice clothes for her to wear at school.

My sister said this made things worse and she got beat up by some little ghetto fucks. The school is doing next to nothing to punish the kids. My niece is scared to go back.

my sister is working on transfering her to another school. Me and my girl decided we want to pay for her private schooling. What we REALLY want is for them to move from LA to where we're at and we would pay for her to go to a private school, close to where we live called Bishop Gorman.

This didn't start in middle school. She has been bullied throughout elementary, but not this severe.
 
Does she have friends? Sounds like an issue of poor social adjustment. When a kid lacks social skills or has issues standing up for themselves, no matter how great they might be on other metrics (appearance, grades, athletic ability, etc) chances are the more predatory kids will sense weakness and take the opportunity to feel better about themselves by putting them down. The topic of the put down isn't really important, what's important is that they sense they can get away with it with this particular girl. That's something a therapist could do something about, coach her on how to stand up for herself and respond appropriately to disrespect and how to approach other kids who seem nice and make friends. Bullies typically don't pick on kids that have a strong support system e.g. many friends. A neuropsychologist visit wouldn't be bad either, to rule out something like autism. Autism often flies under the radar in girls.
 
I don't think any kid that age makes an active decision to be alone. Maybe identify the route of where it's coming from.
 
Sounds like there’s a room out there sorely in need of being filled with uppercuts
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
I haven't had this much fun in ages
Replies
1
Views
190
misterfurious
misterfurious
Brampton_Boy
Social What would you do in this situation?
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,204
Messages
54,984,231
Members
174,538
Latest member
Sheri

Share this page

Back
Top