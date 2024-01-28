Niece getting bullied.. how would you handle this situation?

My niece has been getting bullied. She just started middle school. One of the things they bully her about is her clothes. I'm taking this extremely personally because I don't have kids of my own and she's such a sweet girl.



She's a loner and keeps to herself while she plays videogames in her room. My girl and I sent her a few hundred for Christmas to buy some clothes. My sister took her to Lululemon, etc. and bought some nice clothes for her to wear at school.



My sister said this made things worse and she got beat up by some little ghetto fucks. The school is doing next to nothing to punish the kids. My niece is scared to go back.



my sister is working on transfering her to another school. Me and my girl decided we want to pay for her private schooling. What we REALLY want is for them to move from LA to where we're at and we would pay for her to go to a private school, close to where we live called Bishop Gorman.



This didn't start in middle school. She has been bullied throughout elementary, but not this severe.