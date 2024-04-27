Nicolau vs Perez PBP Discussion

svmr_db
Silver Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 14,533
- Reaction score
- 53,577
Let's go
UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs. Perez
UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs. Perez pits Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Apr 27, 2024.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez | MMA Event | Tapology
UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, April 27, 2024 with 13 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com