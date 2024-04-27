Nicolau vs Perez PBP Discussion

Let's go

3252.png


3260.png




www.wikipedia.org

UFC on ESPN: Nicolau vs. Perez - Wikipedia

www.wikipedia.org www.wikipedia.org

www.sherdog.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs. Perez

UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs. Perez pits Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Apr 27, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

www.tapology.com

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, April 27, 2024 with 13 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
Close round 1. Mahashete landed more consistently, but Moggly had the biggest 2 shots that landed.
 
Think Mahashete stole rd 2 at the end.
 
The Spanish stream on ESPN+ (watching on the ESPN+ website on my computer) is 38 seconds ahead of the official ESPN2 stream on my television.

Good thing I'm not live betting today, or I might've missed out on some profit.
 
For being from the Sichuan province, Maheshate definitely lacks the heat in his punches that he'll need if he wants to be successful in the UFC.
 
mkess101 said:
Competitive imo. I have Mahashete up 2-0, but neither round was a blowout. Moggly has snapped his head back a few times, and has landed a decent number of hard leg kicks.
Click to expand...
Mehashit landed more damage in round 2 , more volume in round 1.

I have him in a parlay, not proud of my pick. bad read. maybe it was a close fight, i'm just glad it's over.
 
Stat_Collector said:
Mehashit landed more damage in round 2 , more volume in round 1.

I have him in a parlay, not proud of my pick. bad read. maybe it was a close fight, i'm just glad it's over.
Click to expand...

Right guy won imo, but yeah Mahashete made Moggly look way more competitive than he should have.
 
Okay here's my tester on DK pick 6, need Petro to run through Na.
 
So who here is going to live bet Petrovic after this lol
 
Ugh not sure on rd 1, and Petro looks shitty. Hopefully Na folds like normal but IDK.
 
Man what a shit fight. And Petrovic absolutely sucks.
 
Juice bettors sweating if this goes the distance
 
Well she scored a shit ton of pts that round, and Na looks dead so I might be okay.
 
