Nicky Rodriguez vs Victor Hugo 2day...

The UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10 is today on UFC Fight Pass w/ the below submission grappling matches w/ my picks.

What are yours?

Nicky Rodriguez vs Victor Hugo: NICKY by rear naked choke

Renato Canuto vs Oliver Taza (rematch where Canuto won): CANUTO by decision

Ronaldo Junior vs Felipe Costa: JUNIOR by submission
 
It's so strange seeing a huge guy like Hugo opting to play guard most of the match.
First time he tried to wrestle Nick he got the job done, great scramble
 
i haven't seen the match yet, but it seems like victor hugo just got his number?

this is the third time he's beaten nicky rod, if i'm not mistaken.
 
i haven't seen the match yet, but it seems like victor hugo just got his number?

this is the third time he's beaten nicky rod, if i'm not mistaken.
Nicky could have just pinned for a decision, but he goes so hard for the finish.
He really seems to struggle with Hugo's size more than anything.

Interestingly I think both give Gordon some problems, but I doubt we ever see that fight again.
At this point Gordon may aswell just retire and wander around his house.
 
Nicky could have just pinned for a decision, but he goes so hard for the finish.
He really seems to struggle with Hugo's size more than anything.

Interestingly I think both give Gordon some problems, but I doubt we ever see that fight again.
At this point Gordon may aswell just retire and wander around his house.
Gordon today I think they both give him problems. But in the past Gordon beat both of the convincingly.

I doubt Gordon will come back which is a shame. That being said I would love to see Victor Hugo vs Big dan
 
Gordon today I think they both give him problems. But in the past Gordon beat both of the convincingly.

I doubt Gordon will come back which is a shame. That being said I would love to see Victor Hugo vs Big dan
They already fought at FPI 5. Victor Hugo embarrassed him. Big Dan basically got out big manned.
Looked like a Big whitebelt out there.
 
