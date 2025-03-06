Nicky Rodriguez vs Victor Hugo 2day...

DaCrippler
The UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10 is today on UFC Fight Pass w/ the below submission grappling matches w/ my picks.
What are yours?
Nicky Rodriguez vs Victor Hugo: NICKY by rear naked choke
Renato Canuto vs Oliver Taza (rematch where Canuto won): CANUTO by decision
Ronaldo Junior vs Felipe Costa: JUNIOR by submission
