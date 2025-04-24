Sir Elzio Dennick
I miss the nicknames, what happened?
The Galloping Ghost......how cool is that?
Night Train Lane.....who was thrown in a dumpster as a baby by his hooker mom and her pimp, his crying was heard by a walker by so....saved.
The Truck, Tank, Choo Choo, Bam, Mr.Inside & Mr.Outsde at Army both winning a Heisman, Roger the Dodger, The Mad Bomber , White Shoes, Preacher Pilot at New Mexico. Deacon, Jet, King, Manster.
Love the nicknames, boxers.....Tiger Flowers, Kid Chocolate, Kid Gavilan. Bonecrusher Smith.
L.G. "Long Gone" Dupree, Mercury Morris, Johnny "Blood" McNalley, Slingin' Sammy Baugh, gotta love it.
Kordell "Slash" Stewart, Marlon "The Magician" Briscoe, Bullet Bob Hayes, Cannonball Butler, Gizmo Williams, Mean Joe Greene, Speedy Duncan.
Hell....
The Steel Curtain
The Fearsome Foursome
Another fav......Gale "Kansas Comet" Sayers
Coming out of Mississippi Valley Jerry Rice was WORLD Rice, he lost that in the NFL..
Need some nicknames.
