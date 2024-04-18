Nickelback is insanely underrated

I don't know if they're underrated, but I do think it's one of those bands where, for whatever reason, it became safe and cool to say deride them as if by doing so it imbued the person hurling the insults with elevated musical tastes, or something. Typical edgelord stuff.



They write catchy melodies. They aren't Led Zeppelin, but they aren't trying to be. The people who like them don't care about the silly condescending edgelord stuff, and the people who like them far outnumber the posturing edgelords, that's why they have so many hits.



So I think they're as advertised. Ignore the white noise.



Also, Photograph is a fine song. It's quite unique. Not many songs out there about that sappy feeling of nostalgia that sometimes overwhelms us in small moments.