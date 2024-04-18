Nickelback is insanely underrated

When you have dogshit like Hinder, Puddle of Mudd and Hollywood Undead I don't wanna hear complaints about Nickelback. Are they amazing? No. Not everything needs to be. Give me pretty good and I'm happy.
Hero from Spider-man
How you remind me
Far Away
Never Again
Because of You
Leader of Men
Photograph is an awful song tho
02_01_NICKELBACK.jpg
 
They're just very bland more than anything else. Not the worst band in the world but maybe the most middle of the road one.
 
I think they're ok, they have some decent tracks



I remember back when I was in Alberta I drove through their hometown (Some tiny place out in the middle of nowhere called Hanna) and I didn't see any references to Nickelback at all. Like I didn't expect a 50ft Chad Kroeger statue but maybe like a roadsign or something. I felt kind of bad for them since then
 
I don't know if they're underrated, but I do think it's one of those bands where, for whatever reason, it became safe and cool to say deride them as if by doing so it imbued the person hurling the insults with elevated musical tastes, or something. Typical edgelord stuff.

They write catchy melodies. They aren't Led Zeppelin, but they aren't trying to be. The people who like them don't care about the silly condescending edgelord stuff, and the people who like them far outnumber the posturing edgelords, that's why they have so many hits.

So I think they're as advertised. Ignore the white noise.

Also, Photograph is a fine song. It's quite unique. Not many songs out there about that sappy feeling of nostalgia that sometimes overwhelms us in small moments.
 
Bet they'd trade all the money they've earned just to have someone remember them.
 
