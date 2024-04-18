Nickelback is insanely underrated

jml4life
Boom
When you have dogshit like Hinder, Puddle of Mudd and Hollywood Undead I don't wanna hear complaints about Nickelback. Are they amazing? No. Not everything needs to be. Give me pretty good and I'm happy.
Hero from Spider-man
How you remind me
Far Away
Never Again
Because of You
Leader of Men
Photograph is an awful song tho
