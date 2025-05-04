Nickal made the same mistake Cejudo did

Human Bass
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
Oct 14, 2009
- Messages
- 11,754
- Reaction score
- 5,661
Against Demetrius Johson in the first fight.
Both were too confident in the clinch due to their great wrestling background and understimate how much dmg the opponent could inflict while striking in the clinch.
Oh well, they found out the knee is indeed powerful. Only Bigfoot seems immune to them.
