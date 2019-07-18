Nick Gaston/Afrozilla ... Is this him?

Could be. I found Afrozilla being listed as 34, same age as the obit.

Didnt know much about him. Always signed him for my heavyweight division in my World of Mixed Martial Arts games. Didnt know he was on Bully Beatdown.
 
34-35 is way too young to die. Sounds like he was a little too close to the streets all his life ...
 
Jesus. RIP if so. Dude looked like he had real potential back in the day
 
https://www.news-gazette.com/obitua...cle_e6cf9630-6776-5b05-8c4e-44dd89da8f06.html

He was in a memorable episode of bully beatdown and he seemed like quite an interesting guy.

I always wondered what happened to him as he was inactive for almost the past 8-9 years ...
Just wanted to let you all know at Nick has passed. On Thursday May8 2025,Nick had a massive heart attack. He leaves behind his longtime partner/wife,and four children under the age of 5. He was living in Columbus Ohio
www.gofundme.com

Forgot all about this dude, definitely had potential way back in the day. RIP.
 
