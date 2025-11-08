F1980
For those that dont know. Nick is a Mexican white nationalist and he's getting way too popular by the day
His interview with Tucker Carlson on X got 20 million views and many millions more on Youtube and other social media sites
He's been the most censored person in the world for many years now, but his popularity is growing among young men. He's an incel, racist antisemite that somehow resonates with a shit ton of people. He has been deplatformed and debanked by pretty much everyone and can only be in niche social media platforms until recently. He still can't open up a bank account and make money regularly though
It's getting scary and nobody really knows how to stop this guy. Tucker Carlson didn't platform him, he platformed Tucker Carlson is what people are saying because he's so big now.
