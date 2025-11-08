Wow, I can't believe censorship and bullying didn't work and instead made the person they tried to run out of society more appealing to internet edgelords. Nobody could have seen this coming.



The guy is basically the Hasan Piker of the right without the theatrics of electrocuting pets on his show and he speaks much better and didn't have the cushy start from wealthy family connections. They would line up in about the same spot on opposite ends of the political spectrum.



It was incredibly dumb to think they could just bully someone out of university and off the internet at like 18 and that would make them change their mind or go away. Dude was like a college freshman, so it's not like his ideas were set in stone at 18, it would have been easy enough to change his mind and round off his extreme positions, but they already didn't do that, so now you just get people watching him for the same reasons people want to read banned books. A million twitter followers is really not that many, but you do get more people who are curious about the banned guy than would have been if he was just some guy freely saying fringe crap and getting mocked for it.