Social Nick Fuentes is getting way too popular

For those that dont know. Nick is a Mexican white nationalist and he's getting way too popular by the day

His interview with Tucker Carlson on X got 20 million views and many millions more on Youtube and other social media sites

He's been the most censored person in the world for many years now, but his popularity is growing among young men. He's an incel, racist antisemite that somehow resonates with a shit ton of people. He has been deplatformed and debanked by pretty much everyone and can only be in niche social media platforms until recently. He still can't open up a bank account and make money regularly though

It's getting scary and nobody really knows how to stop this guy. Tucker Carlson didn't platform him, he platformed Tucker Carlson is what people are saying because he's so big now.



 
I really do not get the appeal. He seems well-spoken, but that guy is what you want to aspire to? Who you want to back?

Let’s see what Asmongold has to say about it all…
 
Conservatives surprised when building a political ideology on hate and dog whistles, greed, and ignorance produces hateful people. Oh, you thought you could control the hate and keep it limited to only the people YOU think should be in the outgroup? Doesn't work like that dudes. Nick says the quiet part out loud and goes a step further. Don't cry now. Fuentestein is your creation. You're responsible for this.
 
Is he? I really only hear about him from people I already think are poor examples of humanity. Like there's a reason he's on Tucker and not Fox News. In fact there's a reason Tucker's not on Fox News and is also platforming Nick Fuentes. When even Fox isn't touching these 2 people anymore, do I really need to care about them?
 
Wow, I can't believe censorship and bullying didn't work and instead made the person they tried to run out of society more appealing to internet edgelords. Nobody could have seen this coming.

The guy is basically the Hasan Piker of the right without the theatrics of electrocuting pets on his show and he speaks much better and didn't have the cushy start from wealthy family connections. They would line up in about the same spot on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

It was incredibly dumb to think they could just bully someone out of university and off the internet at like 18 and that would make them change their mind or go away. Dude was like a college freshman, so it's not like his ideas were set in stone at 18, it would have been easy enough to change his mind and round off his extreme positions, but they already didn't do that, so now you just get people watching him for the same reasons people want to read banned books. A million twitter followers is really not that many, but you do get more people who are curious about the banned guy than would have been if he was just some guy freely saying fringe crap and getting mocked for it.
 
deviake said:
Conservatives surprised when building a political ideology on hate and dog whistles, greed, and ignorance produces hateful people. Oh, you thought you could control the hate and keep it limited to only the people YOU think should be in the outgroup? Doesn't work like that dudes. Nick says the quiet part out loud and goes a step further. Don't cry now. Fuentestein is your creation. You're responsible for this.
100%. Fuentes is their own creation. Own it.
 
panamaican said:
Is he? I really only hear about him from people I already think are poor examples of humanity. Like there's a reason he's on Tucker and not Fox News.
Tucker Carlson is bigger than Fox News. You can think whatever you want of them, but thinking they're irrelevant because they're not on a dying medium known as the MSM, is a pretty big blind spot. It ain't 2004 anymore. Carlson and the like have a far bigger reach than the MSM.
 
nostradumbass said:
Wow, I can't believe censorship and bullying didn't work and instead made the person they tried to run out of society more appealing to internet edgelords. Nobody could have seen this coming.

The guy is basically the Hasan Piker of the right without the theatrics of electrocuting pets on his show and he speaks much better and didn't have the cushy start from wealthy family connections. They would line up in about the same spot on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

It was incredibly dumb to think they could just bully someone out of university and off the internet at like 18 and that would make them change their mind or go away. Dude was like a college freshman, so it's not like his ideas were set in stone at 18, it would have been easy enough to change his mind and round off his extreme positions, but they already didn't do that, so now you just get people watching him for the same reasons people want to read banned books. A million twitter followers is really not that many, but you do get more people who are curious about the banned guy than would have been if he was just some guy freely saying fringe crap and getting mocked for it.
Fuentes is exponentially bigger than Hasan
 
Croaker said:
This so wildly out of touch with why Fuentes is popular its hilarious.

He is the natural reaction to indemnity politics, the pendulum always swings back, and this time its swinging back much further
He is the right's baby and now he's going rogue. The chickens are coming home to roost.
 
