Nick Diaz clowning Anderson

Before that fight happened, thought Spider would dominate Nick.

Both were SO Legit - wish Nick had punched more and showboated less.​
 
nonoob said:
nonoob said:

Both were SO Legit - wish Nick had punched more and showboated less.​
I knew Nick would make it competitive with his boxing but I figured Anderson would outstrike him with kicks
 
I feel like that was merciful Anderson.

Similar to DC V. Anderson
 
VinceArch said:
He was so scared he won 50-45.
He threw a bunch of leg kicks and looked shook the entire time. Watch any Anderson fight and tell me he didn’t look shook in this one, it was obvious.

He also popped for steroids and got lit up in the boxing so lol at “50-45”
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
He threw a bunch of leg kicks and looked shook the entire time. Watch any Anderson fight and tell me he didn’t look shook in this one, it was obvious.

He also popped for steroids and got lit up in the boxing so lol at “50-45”
Yes, lol at 50-45 indeed. It showed Nick didn't belong in their and Anderson couldn't get the job done fighting clean. Boring ass snoozer of a fight.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
He threw a bunch of leg kicks and looked shook the entire time. Watch any Anderson fight and tell me he didn’t look shook in this one, it was obvious.

He also popped for steroids and got lit up in the boxing so lol at “50-45”
Got lit up? I don't remember that at all. And he didn't look shook, confused maybe, it was a shit fight and I remember being confused by it all.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Diaz fans would have given it to Apollo Creed against Ivan Drago if it were Apollo Diaz.
:) I'm a Diaz fan myself, that said I can't believe he's fighting again. That fight against Robbie was even worse than the Silva fight.
 
