Nick Diaz clowning Anderson

legendary moment
I knew Nick would make it competitive with his boxing but I figured Anderson would outstrike him with kicksBefore that fight happened, thought Spider would dominate Nick.
Both were SO Legit - wish Nick had punched more and showboated less.
Merciful for what lol, Andy looked scared tbhI feel like that was merciful Anderson.
Similar to DC V. Anderson
He was so scared he won 50-45.Merciful for what lol, Andy looked scared tbh
He threw a bunch of leg kicks and looked shook the entire time. Watch any Anderson fight and tell me he didn’t look shook in this one, it was obvious.He was so scared he won 50-45.
Yes, lol at 50-45 indeed. It showed Nick didn't belong in their and Anderson couldn't get the job done fighting clean. Boring ass snoozer of a fight.He threw a bunch of leg kicks and looked shook the entire time. Watch any Anderson fight and tell me he didn’t look shook in this one, it was obvious.
He also popped for steroids and got lit up in the boxing so lol at “50-45”
Got lit up? I don't remember that at all. And he didn't look shook, confused maybe, it was a shit fight and I remember being confused by it all.
I'm a Diaz fan myself, that said I can't believe he's fighting again. That fight against Robbie was even worse than the Silva fight.Diaz fans would have given it to Apollo Creed against Ivan Drago if it were Apollo Diaz.
