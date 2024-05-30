Media Nick coming for that belt?

I remember Nick saying that he does not want to fight more but the UFC refuses to let go of him and does not want to terminate his contract.
And that he never asked for the Robbie Lawler fight and was forced to accept it on forced notice.

I dont know what the story about Nick vs Luque is. Either Nick needs money or the UFC forces him to complete his contract.
 
Nick Diaz using that same editing as Mike Tyson with these quick cuts lol

 
PrideNverDies said:
Ufc likely won’t release him so he said fuck it and is gonna fight out his contract so he can go box Jake Paul like his brother Nate did. There’s a few money fights out there for him once he’s done with the ufc
 
PrideNverDies said:
Lol people who believe the UFC dragged his carcass out of the house against his will. Diaz stories never make sense and yet people keep buying then.
 
I guess if I could I would just wear a series of shirts with my name and face on them too
 
8s9jyt.gif
 
