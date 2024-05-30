ipowerslapmywife



Nov 27, 2023




I remember Nick saying that he does not want to fight more but the UFC refuses to let go of him and does not want to terminate his contract.
And that he never asked for the Robbie Lawler fight and was forced to accept it on forced notice.
I dont know what the story about Nick vs Luque is. Either Nick needs money or the UFC forces him to complete his contract.
