Sean will beat Izzy again and after Khamzat lose to DDP, they will fightFight will probably never happen.
Strickland is about to get his ass kicked, and Khamzat probably gets the next title shot.
Sean made some comments about Khamzat:
Khamzat responds with a personal dig at Sean's past...
This drama is a bit pointless. I don't think Sean is on the same level as Khamzat.
Still funny nonetheless.
Not on same level?
Literally both in top 3 MWs.
Inb4……yeah well, you know.
Sean Strickland told rival Khamzat Chimaev to ‘Be nice . . . You’re better than everybody’ while training together“Be nice!” Strickland tells the fighter. “Have you sparred him? He gets a little bit — [Strickland turns to Chimaev] Be nice. Understand, you’re better than most of – you’re better than everybody. Don’t hurt people.”
Sonnen read a text he got from Strickland in the aftermath of Chimaev’s incredible performance.
“‘How locked in were you, Sean?’ And this is what I asked him, and I’m going to make this public, you’ll make me look good if you give me a quote you didn’t give anybody else,’” Sonnen said on Good Guy / Bad Guy. “Here’s, eventually, what he said:
“And I quote, ‘I’m next in line. It has been said, it has been written’ — I wish he would’ve elaborated on that. ‘After I beat Dricus up, Chimaev can step up. And to the point that Chimaev is a contender, I welcome that, but I have Dricus next. The man who scammed his [fans], became friends with a dictator and had to flee his homeland while staying on the run needs to tighten his own leash up a little bit. Hey Chimaev, sit down and wait your turn.”
Yes, just like he knows Alex is the superior fighter to him.
Even Strickland says it out loud.
I think he knows they are going to face each other real soon on their journey to the belt and is building the "hype/rivalry" now.
I can't listen to Strickland for more than 30 seconds. He's like one of those idiots who likes to talk about political stuff trying to sound educated but just sounds like a fool. He's basically a championship level War Room poster.
If that's the way you look at it.Yeah, so they are on the same level as we speak, regardless what transpires in the future.