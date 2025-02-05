TITS said: I can't listen to Strickland for more than 30 seconds. He's like one of those idiots who likes to talk about political stuff trying to sound educated but just sounds like a fool. He's basically a championship level War Room poster. Click to expand...

One of the most bizarre phenomenons in our current world is that fame comes with this platform.which both the famous person (usually) and a variety of fucktards, take to mean that this person, in this case someone getting punched in the head for a living, should be listened to about their POLITICAL opinions.Same for film and music. As Ricky Gervais said, "take your little trophy, thank your agent and FUCK OFF, don't lecture us about the real world from your stupid little soapbox." (Approximately)