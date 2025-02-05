  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Nice beef brewing between Khamzat and Strickland

Sean made some comments about Khamzat:


Khamzat responds with a personal dig at Sean's past...


This drama is a bit pointless. I don't think Sean is on the same level as Khamzat.

Still funny nonetheless.
 
HNIC215 said:
Sean made some comments about Khamzat:


Khamzat responds with a personal dig at Sean's past...


This drama is a bit pointless. I don't think Sean is on the same level as Khamzat.

Still funny nonetheless.
Not on same level?

Literally both in top 3 MWs.

Inb4……yeah well, you know.
 
I can't listen to Strickland for more than 30 seconds. He's like one of those idiots who likes to talk about political stuff trying to sound educated but just sounds like a fool. He's basically a championship level War Room poster.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Not on same level?

Literally both in top 3 MWs.

Inb4……yeah well, you know.
Yes, just like he knows Alex is the superior fighter to him.

Even Strickland says it out loud.

Sean Strickland told rival Khamzat Chimaev to ‘Be nice . . . You’re better than everybody’ while training together​

“Be nice!” Strickland tells the fighter. “Have you sparred him? He gets a little bit — [Strickland turns to Chimaev] Be nice. Understand, you’re better than most of – you’re better than everybody. Don’t hurt people.”
I think he knows they are going to face each other real soon on their journey to the belt and is building the "hype/rivalry" now.
Sonnen read a text he got from Strickland in the aftermath of Chimaev’s incredible performance.

“‘How locked in were you, Sean?’ And this is what I asked him, and I’m going to make this public, you’ll make me look good if you give me a quote you didn’t give anybody else,’” Sonnen said on Good Guy / Bad Guy. “Here’s, eventually, what he said:

“And I quote, ‘I’m next in line. It has been said, it has been written’ — I wish he would’ve elaborated on that. ‘After I beat Dricus up, Chimaev can step up. And to the point that Chimaev is a contender, I welcome that, but I have Dricus next. The man who scammed his [fans], became friends with a dictator and had to flee his homeland while staying on the run needs to tighten his own leash up a little bit. Hey Chimaev, sit down and wait your turn.”
HNIC215 said:
Yes, just like he knows Alex is the superior fighter to him.

Even Strickland says it out loud.





I think he knows they are going to face each other real soon on their journey to the belt and is building the "hype/rivalry" now.
Yeah, so they are on the same level as we speak, regardless what transpires in the future.
 
hope ddp knocks sean out and he fades into irrelevance, boring fighter and says the stupidest shit imaginable.
 
TITS said:
I can't listen to Strickland for more than 30 seconds. He's like one of those idiots who likes to talk about political stuff trying to sound educated but just sounds like a fool. He's basically a championship level War Room poster.
One of the most bizarre phenomenons in our current world is that fame comes with this platform.which both the famous person (usually) and a variety of fucktards, take to mean that this person, in this case someone getting punched in the head for a living, should be listened to about their POLITICAL opinions.

Same for film and music. As Ricky Gervais said, "take your little trophy, thank your agent and FUCK OFF, don't lecture us about the real world from your stupid little soapbox." (Approximately)
 
Kind of a weird situation, as they have trained together in the past.

Might be a good fight though, as Sean is pretty hard to finish, and has decent TDD and scrambles back to his feet.

I could see Khamzat dominating early, but if he doesn't finish Sean in under 2 rounds it could get interesting.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Yeah, so they are on the same level as we speak, regardless what transpires in the future.
If that's the way you look at it.

Marvin Vettori is also on "the same level" but I don't think he's anywhere as good as most of the other fighters in his division.

Especially compared to those at the top.
 
