Forty-eight of the nurses being investigated are already working in the NHS and have been asked to retake the test but have not been suspended.





The scam allegedly involves proxies impersonating nurses and taking a key test in Nigeria , which must be passed for them to become registered and allowed to work in the UK.

Nurses coming to work in the UK must be properly qualified, given nurses’ role in administering drugs and intravenous infusions and responding to emergencies such as a cardiac arrest, Carter added.

“This is the first time we’ve found evidence of widespread fraud at a test centre,”