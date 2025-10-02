Barkov and Tkachuk out for a long time, Lundell injured last night. Rough start for the 3 peat.Let’s go!!!! 3 peat!!!!!!!!!
Chucky will be back after the Olympics and the dirtsheets are saying that Edmonton will trade McDavid to Florida for draft picks at the deadline.
It's a risky signing for any team for two main reasons:But who will sign Carter Hart? Seems like Vegas might go for him
Hes been found not guilty and anyone who watched the trial knew that would be the verdict because it was a witch hunt anyways, so we will likely know soon.
No matter what, there are some people who are going to think he's guilty and it's going to be a PR nightmare for at least a little bit.
He hasn't played is what,two or three years? Goalies are weird and he might have completely lost his touch.
Edmonton would be the obvious team to pick him up but I doubt any Canadian team takes any of those guys on.
Vegas seems like the place lolMy guess is that he'd rather sign with an American team so he gets less publicity.
Vegas seems like the place lol
Would like to see Avalanche-Oilers 22 rematchMcDavid signs for 2 years - 12.5 per year. Oilers now have a 3 year window to win. And with the cap going up he's going to be able to cash in bigtime once this contract is up.
The have him for 3 years since he still had a year on his current contract. This year is a whatever type year for them, and then next year they can try and load up. Year 3 they can trade him if he requests it, or then give him the massive deal.I was actually thinking 2 years. He signed for lower than I thought he would.
ASP, Finnie and Nygard all are making the lineup. Something to look forward to for Wings fans. Its much more interesting with these 3
Been trying to refrain from being too excited, but Im really pumped for Axel Sadin-Pellikka. He's so good.