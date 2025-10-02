NHL NHL 2025/2026: Race for the lockout is on!

Let’s go!!!! 3 peat!!!!!!!!!

If anyone wants to join our dynasty NHL league go to sportsbook and sign up. It’s the first season. Also have a spot left, possibly, in our long standing redraft league
 
helax said:
Let’s go!!!! 3 peat!!!!!!!!!

If anyone wants to join our dynasty NHL league go to sportsbook and sign up. It’s the first season. Also have a spot left, possibly, in our long standing redraft league
Barkov and Tkachuk out for a long time, Lundell injured last night. Rough start for the 3 peat.
 
Rawex said:
Barkov and Tkachuk out for a long time, Lundell injured last night. Rough start for the 3 peat.
Chucky will be back after the Olympics and the dirtsheets are saying that Edmonton will trade McDavid to Florida for draft picks at the deadline.

<{yearp}>
 
But who will sign Carter Hart? Seems like Vegas might go for him

Hes been found not guilty and anyone who watched the trial knew that would be the verdict because it was a witch hunt anyways, so we will likely know soon.
 
Halifax said:
But who will sign Carter Hart? Seems like Vegas might go for him

Hes been found not guilty and anyone who watched the trial knew that would be the verdict because it was a witch hunt anyways, so we will likely know soon.
It's a risky signing for any team for two main reasons:

No matter what, there are some people who are going to think he's guilty and it's going to be a PR nightmare for at least a little bit.

He hasn't played is what,two or three years? Goalies are weird and he might have completely lost his touch.

Edmonton would be the obvious team to pick him up but I doubt any Canadian team takes any of those guys on.
 
Batjester said:
It's a risky signing for any team for two main reasons:

No matter what, there are some people who are going to think he's guilty and it's going to be a PR nightmare for at least a little bit.

He hasn't played is what,two or three years? Goalies are weird and he might have completely lost his touch.

Edmonton would be the obvious team to pick him up but I doubt any Canadian team takes any of those guys on.
My guess is that he'd rather sign with an American team so he gets less publicity.
 
Even if we don't 3peat I still think we're the only NHL team that's been to the Super Bowl. Checkmate, atheists.

 
McDavid signs for 2 years - 12.5 per year. Oilers now have a 3 year window to win. And with the cap going up he's going to be able to cash in bigtime once this contract is up.
 
Batjester said:
McDavid signs for 2 years - 12.5 per year. Oilers now have a 3 year window to win. And with the cap going up he's going to be able to cash in bigtime once this contract is up.
Would like to see Avalanche-Oilers 22 rematch
 
Batjester said:
McDavid signs for 2 years - 12.5 per year. Oilers now have a 3 year window to win. And with the cap going up he's going to be able to cash in bigtime once this contract is up.
I'm more on the pessimist on that side. I see trade bait next year...
 
Batjester said:
McDavid signs for 2 years - 12.5 per year. Oilers now have a 3 year window to win. And with the cap going up he's going to be able to cash in bigtime once this contract is up.
I was actually thinking 2 years. He signed for lower than I thought he would.
 
Bojka said:
I was actually thinking 2 years. He signed for lower than I thought he would.
The have him for 3 years since he still had a year on his current contract. This year is a whatever type year for them, and then next year they can try and load up. Year 3 they can trade him if he requests it, or then give him the massive deal.

I bet the NHLPA is pissed at him for taking that contract. Well below market value and being so short really resets the market for the next two years.
 
ASP, Finnie and Nygard all are making the lineup. Something to look forward to for Wings fans. Its much more interesting with these 3




Been trying to refrain from being too excited, but Im really pumped for Axel Sadin-Pellikka. He's so good.
 
SuperNerd said:
ASP, Finnie and Nygard all are making the lineup. Something to look forward to for Wings fans. Its much more interesting with these 3




Been trying to refrain from being too excited, but Im really pumped for Axel Sadin-Pellikka. He's so good.
I believe you should continue to refrain..... It'll be a fun year though
 
