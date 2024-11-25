Nganou refused the 8-14 Million offer to fight jones

the man refused it if he didnt refused it the fight should have happened already
so heres the proof

legit proof he ducked
this isnt a fanboy opinion but facts
www.mmamania.com

Not even Jon Jones UFC superfights match Francis Ngannou’s current pay

Sorry, Dana! The UFC’s offer to Ngannou only comes close to touching his boxing and PFL pay with the help of two hypothetical bouts against Jon Jones.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
 
You guys seem so defensive about Jones DUCKING everyone and their momma.
 
What I learned in the past weeks is that, everyone is duck, loser of a bout is out their primes while winners are in their primes. Everyone sucks. Wah {<BJPeen}
 
volcom5 said:
What I learned in the past weeks is that, everyone is duck, loser of a bout is out their primes while winners are in their primes. Everyone sucks. Wah {<BJPeen}
Click to expand...
This post is shook.
 
