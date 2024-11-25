Nganou refused the 8-14 Million offer to fight jones

orca
the man refused it if he didnt refused it the fight should have happened already
so heres the proof
legit proof he ducked
this isnt a fanboy opinion but facts
Not even Jon Jones UFC superfights match Francis Ngannou’s current pay
Sorry, Dana! The UFC’s offer to Ngannou only comes close to touching his boxing and PFL pay with the help of two hypothetical bouts against Jon Jones.
www.mmamania.com