Ngannou's short punch destroys punch machine

Post USADA era will make UFC great again
The horsepower of a Ford Escort depends on the model year and engine configuration:
- 1980–1986: The 1980–1986 Escort has a 1.3L 4MT FWD engine with 69 horsepower. The 1984 turbocharged EXP has 120 horsepower, and the 1986–1988 Sport Coupe has a 1.9-liter engine with 106 horsepower.
- 1985: The 1985 Escort has a 1.6-liter inline-4 engine with 70 horsepower.
- 1986: The 1986 Escort GT has an engine with 108 horsepower.
- 1997: All 1997 Escort trim variations have 110 horsepower.
- 2003: The 2003 Ford Escort has 130 horsepower and an RPM of 5,500