Ngannou's return could signal Dana's exit

UFC is told 'PFL can't afford' not to negotiate Francis Ngannou's return amid Jon Jones talk According to an ex-Bellator figure, the PFL would have to entertain a trade with the UFC...

I've seen multiple articles like this lately, saying that PFL can no longer afford to pay Francis Ngannou and that his PPV against Ferreira flopped. I'm a big believer of "where there's smoke, there's fire".But we all know Dana would never bring Ngannou back willingly. Dana holds grudges, and he has a big grudge with Big Frank. With that said, I actually do believe that Ngannou will come back to the UFC. Jones vs Aspinall aside, who else is there for Jones or Aspinall to fight at heavyweight? Aspinall could fight Gane, but that fight almost seems like a forgone conclusion. Gane can't wrestle, and the moment Aspinall knocks him down, he will get swarmed and finished. Assuming Jones retires and Aspinall beats Gane, there's really no one left at heavyweight to threaten Tom Aspinall.This is where I think Dana White is going to be shoved aside from calling the shots with the UFC. He's so distracted lately with Slapshit and TKO Boxing that he's almost asleep at the wheel. Gone is the fiery Dana White that was willing to rip GSP apart for daring to retire. Now Pink Goof has no clue what Jon Jones is saying to the media, even daring to claim "it's none of [his] business" if Jon says he will vacate the belt... as if he wasn't CEO of the UFC.I strongly suspect Dana will remain as UFC CEO, as a figurehead, but will be pushed aside in terms of decision making. If this is true, then we might see Francis Ngannou return to the UFC in a fighter trade with PFL (no way the UFC agrees to co-promote when PFL is desperate to offload Ngannou).