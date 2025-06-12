Ngannou's return could signal Dana's exit

bloodyelbow.com

UFC is told 'PFL can't afford' not to negotiate Francis Ngannou's return amid Jon Jones talk

According to an ex-Bellator figure, the PFL would have to entertain a trade with the UFC...
I've seen multiple articles like this lately, saying that PFL can no longer afford to pay Francis Ngannou and that his PPV against Ferreira flopped. I'm a big believer of "where there's smoke, there's fire".

But we all know Dana would never bring Ngannou back willingly. Dana holds grudges, and he has a big grudge with Big Frank. With that said, I actually do believe that Ngannou will come back to the UFC. Jones vs Aspinall aside, who else is there for Jones or Aspinall to fight at heavyweight? Aspinall could fight Gane, but that fight almost seems like a forgone conclusion. Gane can't wrestle, and the moment Aspinall knocks him down, he will get swarmed and finished. Assuming Jones retires and Aspinall beats Gane, there's really no one left at heavyweight to threaten Tom Aspinall.

This is where I think Dana White is going to be shoved aside from calling the shots with the UFC. He's so distracted lately with Slapshit and TKO Boxing that he's almost asleep at the wheel. Gone is the fiery Dana White that was willing to rip GSP apart for daring to retire. Now Pink Goof has no clue what Jon Jones is saying to the media, even daring to claim "it's none of [his] business" if Jon says he will vacate the belt... as if he wasn't CEO of the UFC.

I strongly suspect Dana will remain as UFC CEO, as a figurehead, but will be pushed aside in terms of decision making. If this is true, then we might see Francis Ngannou return to the UFC in a fighter trade with PFL (no way the UFC agrees to co-promote when PFL is desperate to offload Ngannou).
 
According to an unemployed ex-Bellator figure ....

nope-nah.gif
 
Ngannou back to UFC??? I'd wager quite a lot if real cash that it ain't nevervhonna happen.
Dana done with that and he isn't going anywhere.
 
Doughie99 said:
Ngannou back to UFC??? I'd wager quite a lot if real cash that it ain't nevervhonna happen.
Dana done with that and he isn't going anywhere.
I agree that as long as Dana is in charge and has the final say, Ngannou is never coming back.

But I'm saying that Dana is half checked out already. He seems asleep at the wheel with the UFC. It's entirely possible that UFC shareholders might see Ngannou's return as profitable, and overrule Dana. In that sense, guys like Hunter Campbell and Sean Shelby might be given authority to overrule Dana behind the scenes, while Dana technically remains as CEO as a figurehead.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Franci$ conned PFL
He did. PFL really fucked up signing him IMO.

I wish we could see the contract, but from the leaks it sounds like they are having to pay him while he's not fighting. Ideally they'd just give him a fight and his contract would be done, but they also can't afford to pay him + his opponent $10M+ for a PPV event that does less than 100k buys.

Talk about stuck between a rock and a hard place. I see why PFL are willing to allow Ngannou to publicly call for co-promotion with the UFC, even though that will never happen.
 
Bubzeh said:
As much as everyone on here dislikes Dana, Francis is not going to be the reason for Dana stepping down, whenever he does.
I'm not saying Francis will be the reason Dana steps down.

More like I'm saying that IF Francis does return to the UFC, say via a fighter trade with PFL, that it will be in spite of Dana's direct opposition to the move. Meaning if we do see this, it means that behind the scenes Dana no longer has absolute control.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
He did. PFL really fucked up signing him IMO.

I wish we could see the contract, but from the leaks it sounds like they are having to pay him while he's not fighting. Ideally they'd just give him a fight and his contract would be done, but they also can't afford to pay him + his opponent $10M+ for a PPV event that does less than 100k buys.

Talk about stuck between a rock and a hard place. I see why PFL are willing to allow Ngannou to publicly call for co-promotion with the UFC, even though that will never happen.
But, but, but PFL will have events all over Africa. Imagine how much money they will make in Zambia, Rwanda and South Sudan 🤣🤣
 
Francis will eventually be back in the UFC at some point. He's 0-2 in boxing and the second loss to AJ was a bad KO. I'm happy for him he got to live his dream and made bank boxing, but that ended the mystique to a high degree.

Francis return will not have any effects on Dana whatsoever. Dana is a promotor. He's promoted plenty of fighters he's never got along with. Francis would just be another on the list.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I agree that as long as Dana is in charge and has the final say, Ngannou is never coming back.

But I'm saying that Dana is half checked out already. He seems asleep at the wheel with the UFC. It's entirely possible that UFC shareholders might see Ngannou's return as profitable, and overrule Dana. In that sense, guys like Hunter Campbell and Sean Shelby might be given authority to overrule Dana behind the scenes, while Dana technically remains as CEO as a figurehead.
He's not asleep, he's playing dumb imho because Jon couldn't handle the obvious questions and pretty much said he doesn't give a toss about the belt and is ok to vacate.
 
Watch us end up with Francis vs Tom because Jon still won't fight either of them.
 
