Ngannou would have slept Tom

Peak Ngannou ie. around the time of the 2nd Stipe fight would have viciously KOd Tom.
I thought this was likely before the Gane fight, but after seeing that first round now I am certain of it.
I would also say Ngannou is probably the "best" heavyweight we've seen in the UFC. Not the greatest because of the whole resumé thing being the most important factor, but just using the eye test for the best it was probably him.
As much as I despise Jon Jones, I think he would have also beaten Tom, the real matchup to see would've been Ngannou vs Jones.
