Ngannou would have slept Tom

Peak Ngannou ie. around the time of the 2nd Stipe fight would have viciously KOd Tom.
I thought this was likely before the Gane fight, but after seeing that first round now I am certain of it.

I would also say Ngannou is probably the "best" heavyweight we've seen in the UFC. Not the greatest because of the whole resumé thing being the most important factor, but just using the eye test for the best it was probably him.

As much as I despise Jon Jones, I think he would have also beaten Tom, the real matchup to see would've been Ngannou vs Jones.
 
Tom can KO anyone I believe but it certainly looked like the cat is out the bag on who he is as a fighter now, which really I should've realized sooner.

He's a quick, powerful bjj guy who can blitz forward with massive movements and string punches along with it.

Works great if you catch a motherfucker early but that style is not sustainable for five rounds and he's also extremely reckless and gets hit easily while doing so.

I've said that way before, that even in his 20sec, 46sec, 2min or whatever it was victories he was getting clocked with at least a solid dangerous shot in every one of them.
 
I think so too, mainly because Ngannous chin is more tested. Tom has faster hands and feet but hes very aggressive and can be caught, Ngannou is the last person you want to catch you.

Ngannou would have beaten Jon too imo, the version of Jon we had by the time people started entertaining the idea of that fight anyway.

As for Ngannou being the best HW ever in the UFC? i'd have favoured Cain and DC over him. JDS circa 2011 would have been an interesting fight too.
 
JustBleed69 said:
Peak Ngannou ie. around the time of the 2nd Stipe fight would have viciously KOd Tom.
I thought this was likely before the Gane fight, but after seeing that first round now I am certain of it.

I would also say Ngannou is probably the "best" heavyweight we've seen in the UFC. Not the greatest because of the whole resumé thing being the most important factor, but just using the eye test for the best it was probably him.

As much as I despise Jon Jones, I think he would have also beaten Tom, the real matchup to see would've been Ngannou vs Jones.
Apparently Ngannou has way better wrestling than Tom as well, using Tom fans own logic, because he was able to take Gane down more effectively while only having "one leg" according to the vast majority of these Sherdoggers. So if Ngannou can do that with "one leg", a two legged Ngannou would take Gane down very easily, at will, starting in the first round, which Tom couldn't sniff.
 
JustBleed69 said:
Peak Ngannou ie. around the time of the 2nd Stipe fight would have viciously KOd Tom.
I thought this was likely before the Gane fight, but after seeing that first round now I am certain of it.

I would also say Ngannou is probably the "best" heavyweight we've seen in the UFC. Not the greatest because of the whole resumé thing being the most important factor, but just using the eye test for the best it was probably him.

As much as I despise Jon Jones, I think he would have also beaten Tom, the real matchup to see would've been Ngannou vs Jones.
Francis would have murdered Tom in round 1.
You don't move forward striking vs francis ngannou lol.

And yeah Jon Jones woulda won that any of the top 5 hws 10 years ago would.
 
JustBleed69 said:
I would also say Ngannou is probably the "best" heavyweight we've seen in the UFC. Not the greatest because of the whole resumé thing being the most important factor, but just using the eye test for the best it was probably him.
Maybe. I think the prime Cain who beat JDS two of three times would beat Ngannou at least once if they fought 3 times. And maybe 2 out of 3...it's hard to say. A slightly younger Stipe was able to take Ngannou down in their first fight and Cain was an absolutely relentless wrestling cardio machine. But it was possible to KO him as JDS did in their first fight.
 
Did you see how badly Gane outstruck Ngannou?
 
Hey, remember when Ngannou lost a kickboxing match with Derrick Lewis in one of the worst fights of all time?
 
Yep. Tom look very beatable. Ngannou would ko tom with a jab.
 
