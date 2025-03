“I will do boxing next,” Ngannou confirmed to Sportsbook Review, as noted by The Mirror, adding that his desire to make this particular matchup a reality is because “there’s an 80 percent chance that somebody will go to sleep.”









“I’m going against that guy, and I myself can knock someone out. Deep inside me there is a little bit of ego, like I know I hit harder. I’m saying from my experience that we will have that ego that we both want to prove ‘no, it’s me [who hits harder]. Who is the biggest hitter between you and Deontay? Those sorts of conversations are popping around a little bit and even though you think you don’t care about it, it sticks somewhere in your mind.”



Former WBC champion Wilder has on numerous occasions indicated that he would be interested in fighting Ngannou, saying last year: “Even since I’ve been off, there’s been a lot of offers coming in, a lot of different countries. Even with Francis.”