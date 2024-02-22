Ngannou vs Joshua clearly surpasses the UFC 300 card for anticipation

TheMaster

TheMaster

Take The Road To Reality
@red
Joined
May 25, 2002
Messages
7,993
Reaction score
9,525
Don't get me wrong, if you are a hard-core fan it's a deep card with many good fights especially the featured WMMA bouts.
It's just that it highlights there are simply no genuine superstars who transcend the sport in this generation of MMA and who carry that kind of main event appeal.



Also highlights how Dana's ego messed up the possibilty of the biggest cross promotional event in combat sport history.

 
I honestly don't even know when the Ngannou vs Joshua fight even is.
 
Ngannous boxing matches are bigger than any fight in the UFC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Finishing off the UFC 300 Card.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Striker33
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,179
Messages
55,125,835
Members
174,625
Latest member
mahooy22022

Share this page

Back
Top