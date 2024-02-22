Ngannou vs Joshua clearly surpasses the UFC 300 card for anticipation

TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
Don't get me wrong, if you are a hard-core fan it's a deep card with many good fights especially the featured WMMA bouts.
It's just that it highlights there are simply no genuine superstars who transcend the sport in this generation of MMA and who carry that kind of main event appeal.
Also highlights how Dana's ego messed up the possibilty of the biggest cross promotional event in combat sport history.
