Ngannou Shares Thoughts on Aspinall Eye Poke Controversy, UFC White House

francis-ngannou-belt-free.png

Francis Ngannou believes it is best to err on the side of caution when attempting to deal with an eye poke during a fight.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former UFC heavyweight champion and current Professional Fighters League star recently weighed in on the foul that ended the title clash between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Cane on Oct. 25 in Abu Dhabi. The UFC 321 headliner was off to a competitive start when Aspinall wa rendered unable to continue by an eye poke from his opponent. As a result, the bout was waved off and declared a no contest at the 4:35 mark of Round 1.


While Aspinall has received his fair share of criticism for electing not to continue, Ngannou points out that compromised vision is not something to take lightly.

"I think that eye poke made a lot of news – more than the fight itself, more than the announcement of the fight," Ngannou said. "It was a very controversial feeling, and I understand there was a lot of frustration on the fans' side who were so excited to see the outcome. But there was definitely an eye poke, and it compromised the vision of Tom. So I think the normal decision in that position is not to fight.

"Because the eye poke is not like you get kicked in the balls and then you can recover and come back. It compromises your vision. If you're doing a combat sport with compromised vision, it's not good at all ... What if your vision is compromised? Then maybe because of that, something happens, you lose the fight. The same people will say how stupid you were, you should have stopped, you should have blah, blah, blah.”

The Biggest Fight of All-Time?​


Before he parted ways with the UFC to sign with the PFL, Ngannou was linked with a potential clash against Jon Jones on multiple occasions. The bout never came together, and with “The Predator” under contract with a different organization, it seems to be little more than fantasy matchmaking at this point in time.

In the present day, UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira is angling for a showdown against Jones at the promotion’s highly-anticipated White House event, which is currently expected to take place in June. Though that might be the biggest fight the UFC can current make, Ngannou still thinks that there’s one pairing that would top it.

“Biggest fight of all-time can only happen with Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou,” Ngannou said. “That’s all what I can say about that. No disrespect to other fights or other fighters. I respect all of the fights and all of the fighters, regardless if the fight is on the main card, or prelim, whatever or wherever. I think great fights happen everywhere.

“I became a world champion in the Apex with no crowd, so I respect [fights]. It’s not about the place, but if you want to say biggest of all-time, you make it biggest.”
in-plane.gif


Make this happen!
“Biggest fight of all-time can only happen with Jon Jones"
 
I am starting to like hubris maxxing Ngannou, will be sad if he gets knocked out stiff like against AJ.
 
Jon wants Alex and Francis isn't in the UFC anymore and more importantly Dana White hates Francis. No point discussing it
 
Are francis and jones even in the ufc?

<thisgonbegood>
 
Saying he made the right call to not gamble with bad vision:



"Yeah, I think that eye poke makes a lot of news. More than the fight itself beforehand. And it was a very controversial feeling, and I can understand that there was a lot of frustration. Basically on the
fans that were so excited to see the outcome. But there was definitely an eye poke, and it compromised the vision for Tom. So I think the normal decision in that position is to not fight. Becuase an
eye poke is not like, oh you got kicked in the balls, then you can recover and come back. It's not like a pain thing, it compromises your vision. And you shouldn't do any combat sport with a
compromised vision, it's not good for you because even sometimes when your vision is at a 100% you still don't see everything coming."

"What if you are compromised, then you keep going and then maybe because of that something happens that makes you lose the fight. And then the same people would send him stuff like how stupid
you were, you should have stopped, you should have blah blah bla... So I think it's just a fan frustration although there was an eye poke that should be respected. Non-intentional of course, but that
was an eye poke that definitely will cause damage and affected his vision."
 
Ngannou, you are on a notice!! 🫵 Enjoy your Saudi boxing money but leave us alone, ok?

5 years ago that fight would have been interesting but still miles away from Conor vs Khabib. Don't fool yourself, brother! You barely moved the PPV needle while he was in the UFC.

Dude lost a lot of goodwill, respect and positive opinion I had for him. Francis couldn’t even show up to make an appearance at PFL Africa. That was his event! Lazy, greedy whopper!
 
All that muscle with a big ass pussy.
 
