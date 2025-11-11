Ngannou Shares Thoughts on Aspinall Eye Poke Controversy, UFC White House

Saying he made the right call to not gamble with bad vision:







"Yeah, I think that eye poke makes a lot of news. More than the fight itself beforehand. And it was a very controversial feeling, and I can understand that there was a lot of frustration. Basically on the

fans that were so excited to see the outcome. But there was definitely an eye poke, and it compromised the vision for Tom. So I think the normal decision in that position is to not fight. Becuase an

eye poke is not like, oh you got kicked in the balls, then you can recover and come back. It's not like a pain thing, it compromises your vision. And you shouldn't do any combat sport with a

compromised vision, it's not good for you because even sometimes when your vision is at a 100% you still don't see everything coming."



"What if you are compromised, then you keep going and then maybe because of that something happens that makes you lose the fight. And then the same people would send him stuff like how stupid

you were, you should have stopped, you should have blah blah bla... So I think it's just a fan frustration although there was an eye poke that should be respected. Non-intentional of course, but that

was an eye poke that definitely will cause damage and affected his vision."