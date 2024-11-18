  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Rumored Ngannou likely to box a washed up Wilder next, will Francis be the betting favorite?

"I don't have a name yet, but Wilder or a rematch with Fury are big names I'm interested in."

End of quote, I don't see Fury taking a rematch so Wilder it is then.


My money is on Francis but I can easily see it being a split decision with low output. Wilder has no ability, Francis has some. Both can bang. Francis hasnt lost a step yet, Wilder has.

Who you got?
 
The only intrigue in this potential matchup is how far gone Wilder is.

Big Frank isn't defensively sound enough to avoid a Wilder bomb for long enough to land his own first. As long as Wilder isn't completely shot, I can't see Big Frank surviving.
 
Dr Fong said:
The only intrigue in this potential matchup is how far gone Wilder is.

Big Frank isn't defensively sound enough to avoid a Wilder bomb for long enough to land his own first. As long as Wilder isn't completely shot, I can't see Big Frank surviving.
Wilders power has been exposed. And it already was by way back when. Ref just got sick of it and stopped the fight
 
MMALOPEZ said:
Wilder is completely shot … no chin and no punch resistance … so Francis has a real chance here …
This. Wilder needs to retire. A couple years ago I was confident he'd obliterate Ngannou but now he can't even pull the trigger and as you already noted his durability is gone.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
This. Wilder needs to retire. A couple years ago I was confident he'd obliterate Ngannou but now he can't even pull the trigger and as you already noted his durability is gone.
But will the betters be brave enough to go against the non boxer? Or at least ths newbie boxer.
 
Intermission said:
But will the betters be brave enough to go against the non boxer? Or at least ths newbie boxer.
No idea. Wilder is shot but Ngannou also may not have the same punch resistance anymore. His KO loss to Joshua was brutal. He won his last fight in MMA but his chin wasn't tested whatsoever. Both may be damaged goods. Who knows.
 
Pick em imo, wouldn't be surprised to see either get a quick KO.
 
