Ngannou leaving the UFC for boxing

Only to die, essentially he killed himself by placing himself in that stupid position.

He thought he was a special fighter, he compared himself to Jon Jones and now rightfully so, Tyson Fury’s Undisputed and Undefeated Status is tainted by the asterisk of the Francis fight which only leads us to having one Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion in Combat Sports, The GOAT Jon Jones (Who has consistently been a champion in at least one weight class since winning the LightHeavyweight title in 2011) The big bad man who was allegedly prepared and just waiting to fight Jon ran away from the Sport to chase the root of all evil (The Dollar) And is now just another knockout victim, totally emasculated and defenseless, his body refused to keep fighting after taking some blows as if even his own subconscious understood he should not have been where he was. This man was going to beat Jon Jones in a sport that features all of the limbs and martial arts when he just got completely stretchered, CTE’d and knocked into a normal human by Anthony Joshua using only two hands.



The only issue that I have with the fight that happened tonight is that the rules did not allow Anthony Joshua to jump into the air while slamming his forearm/balled fist into Ngannous unconscious Noggin and bounce it off the canvas a few more times just to make sure the fight is over. That’s why boxing sucks.

So glad to see Francis slept though, he was fucking annoying. Was never that good, in a world of big right hands he is just another one.