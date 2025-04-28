Ngannou involved with motorcycle collision which killed young girl

Tweak896
Renowned Cameroonian boxer and former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis l Ngannou, has found himself at the center of a tragic incident following a deadly traffic accident in Yaoundé.
According to reports from whistleblower group N'zui Manto, Ngannou was reportedly riding a motorcycle when he struck a young girl, Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, The accident occurred under unclear circumstances, and the young victim was immediately rushed to the Yaoundé General Hospital.
Despite efforts by medical personnel, Ntsama succumbed to her injuries during surgery aimed at saving her arm and leg. The tragic news has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, sparking heated debates online and renewed concerns over road safety and celebrity accountability in Cameroon. At the time of this report, Francis Ngannou had not yet issued an
official statement regarding the incident. It also remains unclear whether local law enforcement authorities have opened a formal investigation into the matter or whether Ngannou could face legal consequences.
The death of Ntsama Brigitte Manuella adds another layer of public scrutiny around high-profile figures and their conduct in public spaces. Calls for a transparent
investigation are mounting, with many Cameroonians demanding justice for the young victim. This incident marks a somber moment in the life of Francis Ngannou, a global sports figure who rose from poverty in Cameroon to achieve international fame through boxing and mixed martial arts. Further developments are expected as authorities and Ngannou's representatives respond to growing public pressure.
Source: https://cameroon-concord.com/camero...er-collision-with-francis-ngannous-motorcycle
