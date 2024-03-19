News Ngannou doesn't remember the 2nd round.

The moment bro felt silly believing that UFC Ford Escort promo fluff


Understandable. That first knockdown would've killed the average person.
 
Oh, so that's why he wants to keep boxing. He doesn't remember getting koed.

Someone needs to remind him.
 
a while ago i listened to a Chael episode where he was skeptical at a lot of the reported Floyd Mayweather purses. Not really dissimilar to how Trump n Co padded the stats on how wealthy they really are. And it makes sense business wise to do it; money and success begets money and success. But i can't help to think that the report of Ngannou making 20 million for the Joshua fight seems a little padded. And thats not even considering the non-theory-but-fact that the amount is subject to tax, and in most states that amount is going to be 2/3's the reported amount AFTER those taxes.

Just throwing that out there. Not an Ngannou fan, not a hater (definitely watching ANY fights he's in though) if anything i'm happy for him while at the same time being a huge UFC fan. I have heard on hear various times that despite his rags to riches story, he's blowing his wealth on EXCESSIVE materialistic stuff, and that bums me out. I was listening to a youtube short of Tony Yayo (one of the guys 50 cent put on back in the early 2000's) talking about 50, and how 50 would NEVER spend X amount on a watch despite wealthy enough.

In general i think the 2-5% who are not quite the 1% of population who own 99% of the wealth(i know that was confusing) generally inflate their wealth to maintain a sense of mystery and superiority.
 
