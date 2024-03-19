a while ago i listened to a Chael episode where he was skeptical at a lot of the reported Floyd Mayweather purses. Not really dissimilar to how Trump n Co padded the stats on how wealthy they really are. And it makes sense business wise to do it; money and success begets money and success. But i can't help to think that the report of Ngannou making 20 million for the Joshua fight seems a little padded. And thats not even considering the non-theory-but-fact that the amount is subject to tax, and in most states that amount is going to be 2/3's the reported amount AFTER those taxes.



Just throwing that out there. Not an Ngannou fan, not a hater (definitely watching ANY fights he's in though) if anything i'm happy for him while at the same time being a huge UFC fan. I have heard on hear various times that despite his rags to riches story, he's blowing his wealth on EXCESSIVE materialistic stuff, and that bums me out. I was listening to a youtube short of Tony Yayo (one of the guys 50 cent put on back in the early 2000's) talking about 50, and how 50 would NEVER spend X amount on a watch despite wealthy enough.



In general i think the 2-5% who are not quite the 1% of population who own 99% of the wealth(i know that was confusing) generally inflate their wealth to maintain a sense of mystery and superiority.