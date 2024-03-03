"Ngannou arguably beat Fury "

jeff7b9
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 24,283
- Reaction score
- 35,575
I keep reading this, hearing this...
Anyone else not see that at all?
I had Francis winning maybe 3 rounds and Fury winning pretty comfortably.
Even if you give Francis a weighed grading for whatever supposed power he still seemed way too short on volume.
And Fury was largely in control, dictating range, pace etc.
Am I crazy or is half the world grading this dude on a curve because it makes for an interesting storyline?
