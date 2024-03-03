"Ngannou arguably beat Fury "

in general that was the worst we've ever seen Fury box. His movement was layman and plodding.



That said Fury had zero answers to Ngannous uppercuts and did jack shit except throw the same 1-2 straight into his guard. I can't recall, has Fury shied away from throwing hooks because he didn't seem to have one. It just emphases how uncompetetive this division is. Fury looked like he hasn't had to adapt to anything in his life.