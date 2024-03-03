"Ngannou arguably beat Fury "

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
24,283
Reaction score
35,575
I keep reading this, hearing this...

Anyone else not see that at all?

I had Francis winning maybe 3 rounds and Fury winning pretty comfortably.

Even if you give Francis a weighed grading for whatever supposed power he still seemed way too short on volume.
And Fury was largely in control, dictating range, pace etc.



Am I crazy or is half the world grading this dude on a curve because it makes for an interesting storyline?
 
Fury won it pretty clean. Take away the KD and it was a pretty dull affair with Ngannou getting outboxed.
Fury looked like shit and casuals expected him to be some sort of destroyer who would go in and blast Ngannou out, though he's literally never been that guy.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I keep reading this, hearing this...

Anyone else not see that at all?

I had Francis winning maybe 3 rounds and Fury winning pretty comfortably.

Even if you give Francis a weighed grading for whatever supposed power he still seemed way too short on volume.
And Fury was largely in control, dictating range, pace etc.



Am I crazy or is half the world grading this dude on a curve because it makes for an interesting storyline?
Click to expand...

Most people can’t get over their own biases when they score a fight. I would’ve loved ngannou to win, but on watching the fight he just didn’t win enough rounds. It was close but not particularly controversial, outside of some mma fans/fury haters purely wanting ngannou to win
 
Lol, bunch of haters here.

Fury landed 71 punches to Ngannou’s 59 while Ngannou landed 37 punches to Fury’s 31 and he also had the Knock down and he was pressing the action and did more damage.

Fury didn’t outbox shit
 
Fury kinda clearly won it, but still looked like shit. Ngannou did way better than expected, so the casuals give him the underdog bias.

Without the kd would have been far less controversy, I’m sure.
 
in general that was the worst we've ever seen Fury box. His movement was layman and plodding.

That said Fury had zero answers to Ngannous uppercuts and did jack shit except throw the same 1-2 straight into his guard. I can't recall, has Fury shied away from throwing hooks because he didn't seem to have one. It just emphases how uncompetetive this division is. Fury looked like he hasn't had to adapt to anything in his life.
 
GOATtalks said:
Lol, bunch of haters here.

Fury landed 71 punches to Ngannou’s 59 while Ngannou landed 37 punches to Fury’s 31 and he also had the Knock down and he was pressing the action and did more damage.

Fury didn’t outbox shit
Click to expand...
Yeah defending it is embarrassing, boxing took one on the chin that night, regardless of who you scored it for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Eric Nicksick Lays Out Strategy for Francis Ngannou to Beat Tyson Fury
2
Replies
23
Views
3K
m249viking
m249viking
Kowboy On Sherdog
Tyson Fury Not Hesitant to ‘Stand and Trade’ With Francis Ngannou
2
Replies
29
Views
3K
Thunder-747
Thunder-747
Fengxian
Dana finally reacts to Fury Ngannou
5 6 7
Replies
121
Views
6K
leatherf4ce
leatherf4ce

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,969
Messages
55,181,504
Members
174,658
Latest member
Nepthu

Share this page

Back
Top