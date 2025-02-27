  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Ngannou admits he was worried and not confident before boxing Fury

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,983
Reaction score
7,713


“Just go there and then do what you can do, do your best. And I think I always go by that. From the beginning, it’s always, like, give
my best. Not sure if it’s gonna be enough, but make sure that you give it your best and then the rest, you cannot control it.”

“I wasn’t calm,” he said of the fight. “I mean, I might have kept calm, but I wasn’t that confident. Because I have my ego as a man, I say, ‘Okay, I’m fighting another man. I have the capability to win.’ But at the same time, it’s my first boxing match.”

“So I’m there questioning myself if I can get through three rounds. Four rounds, if I can get there? I've never been there in my life.
And then I’m getting to the end of my career. I’m fighting a guy that has a whole experience in his entire career, getting almost to the end of it. So he’s done this tons of time. I haven’t done that.”

Ngannou also revealed that he wasn’t very confident that his knee would hold up. Francis blew it out preparing for his final UFC fight against Ciryl Gane but still went through with the fight. He’d beat Gane via unanimous decision but spend a year trying to get his knee back into proper condition.

“Can I stand up on this knee again? Like, is it gonna hold up?” he remembers wondering as he prepared for Fury. “Because I had a very hard knee surgery, a lot of complications. And for over a year I couldn’t walk properly, struggling with rehab. I’m like, is it gonna hold up or is it just gonna buckle once and for all? I don’t know. But again, do what you can do and see what happens.”
 
Fury lost that fight. It was a complete mockery of the HW boxing division, the way Fury looked in there.

Dude cheated several times against a complete newb and barely won a decision.
 
Go in. Take the money. Leave.

Same thing going on in his stint at PFL I guess.
 
It was the absolute best possible outcome for Francis. Congrats to him. Then Joshua came in and said, well that's nice, but...
 
