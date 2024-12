emog2 said: Patrick Mahomes over 230.5 passing yards 1.91​ Patrick Mahomes rush td 11.00​ Patrick Mahomes over 15.5 rushing yards 1.91​ Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing td 2.06​ Noah Gray td 5.20​ Click to expand...

hey @Dillydilly i just saw this rushing yards prop is not for this gamei dont know if you can find this prop for this game because i cantor just fok it and leave it out