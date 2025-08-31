helax
BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2013
- Messages
- 72,514
- Reaction score
- 153,415
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NFL Survival 2025. Please add to the discussion here.
@Crazy Source @Dude Incredible @helax @Krixes @Frank23 @Jonathan Utah @legendtony @Zebra Cheeks @PHATV @TeTe @KDR by RNC @BoomBoxVader06 @emog2 @SKYNET @Substance Abuse
Survival Football | Yahoo Fantasy SportsYahoo Sports Survival Football - Pick a new team every week. Lose and you're out.football.fantasysports.yahoo.com
Yahoo - Group Name - Sherdog 2025
Password - 1234
tell me your Name so i can pay the winner
10 million vcash to winner if no one survives until week 11
goes to 25 million vcash starting week 11