NFL/CFL NFL Survival 2025

This thread is for the general discussion of the event NFL Survival 2025. Please add to the discussion here.

@Crazy Source @Dude Incredible @helax @Krixes @Frank23 @Jonathan Utah @legendtony @Zebra Cheeks @PHATV @TeTe @KDR by RNC @BoomBoxVader06 @emog2 @SKYNET @Substance Abuse

football.fantasysports.yahoo.com

Survival Football | Yahoo Fantasy Sports

Yahoo Sports Survival Football - Pick a new team every week. Lose and you're out.
football.fantasysports.yahoo.com football.fantasysports.yahoo.com


Yahoo - Group Name - Sherdog 2025

Password - 1234

tell me your Name so i can pay the winner

10 million vcash to winner if no one survives until week 11

goes to 25 million vcash starting week 11
I was wondering that, too. I think we might have to text them to @helax each week. Not that there's anything wrong with that.
 
@Mikeydontgiva @tabascojet
 
Disregard.
 
