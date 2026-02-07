HoiceNJuicy
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2020
- Messages
- 683
- Reaction score
- 5,143
he's too old dude. brock had wrestled so did tony this guy is 28 and has till he's 38 to go from being a less skilled fighter than the average sherdogger (unironically) to become good enough to beat aspinall or gane.Dana is the biggest POS the sports world has ever seent. And Maxx has a base salary of 30 million for 2026 but all of a sudden he is gonna fight in the UFC for 20k/20k? LMAO get bent Dana you cock sucking woman beater.
But yes, the premise that plenty of people from the NFL or NBA, or MLB, or NHL, or other major sports could come into the UFC and dominate is just straight up facts. We saw Brock who was a wanna be practice squader in the NFL, go on to be HW champ. We see rejects wanna be baseballers like Tony Ferg and Stipe go on to win the strap, with Stipe even being the UFC HW GOAT. Seen wanna be NFL lineman in Matt Mitrone KO the GOAT HW in Fedor, and these are just very few samples proving such premises. Now the butt hurters will come in and say that people who are elite physical specimens could never be good at a physical activity like fighting. Only part time baristas and soccer moms can be do that.
He's just a function of other people's directives, has been since he hated TUF but was ultimately overruled and the whole thing blew up.Dana White is the biggest liar in the sport and has a history of blowing smoke up celebrity asses.
But yes, the premise that plenty of people from the NFL or NBA, or MLB, or NHL, or other major sports could come into the UFC and dominate is just straight up facts. We saw Brock who was a wanna be practice squader in the NFL, go on to be HW champ. We see rejects wanna be baseballers like Tony Ferg and Stipe go on to win the strap, with Stipe even being the UFC HW GOAT. Seen wanna be NFL lineman in Matt Mitrone KO the GOAT HW in Fedor, and these are just very few samples proving such premises. Now the butt hurters will come in and say that people who are elite physical specimens could never be good at a physical activity like fighting. Only part time baristas and soccer moms can be do that.
he's too old dude. brock had wrestled so did tony this guy is 28 and has till he's 38 to go from being a less skilled fighter than the average sherdogger (unironically) to become good enough to beat aspinall or gane.
and that's with assuming he'll have the baseline of what it takes to be a fighter. like he won't start windmilling like a 5 yr old after the first jab touches him, or that he won't completely crumple from the first decent punch that knicks him, or gas in 30 secs and can't move, or that he's coordinated enough to learn the small movements that happen in fights that matter, like feints, parries, footwork etc., all these things add up and snowball and that's how being athletic won't matter if the other guy just knows these things already and he doesn't.