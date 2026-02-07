  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Hot Take NFL star Maxx Crosby will one day wear UFC gold. Believer or nah?

Dana is the biggest POS the sports world has ever seent. And Maxx has a base salary of 30 million for 2026 but all of a sudden he is gonna fight in the UFC for 20k/20k? LMAO get bent Dana you cock sucking woman beater.

But yes, the premise that plenty of people from the NFL or NBA, or MLB, or NHL, or other major sports could come into the UFC and dominate is just straight up facts. We saw Brock who was a wanna be practice squader in the NFL, go on to be HW champ. We see rejects wanna be baseballers like Tony Ferg and Stipe go on to win the strap, with Stipe even being the UFC HW GOAT. Seen wanna be NFL lineman in Matt Mitrone KO the GOAT HW in Fedor, and these are just very few samples proving such premises. Now the butt hurters will come in and say that people who are elite physical specimens could never be good at a physical activity like fighting. Only part time baristas and soccer moms can be do that.
 
TheStruggler said:
he's too old dude. brock had wrestled so did tony this guy is 28 and has till he's 38 to go from being a less skilled fighter than the average sherdogger (unironically) to become good enough to beat aspinall or gane.
 
Absolutely not

tumblr_lkqm0enAZt1qh59n0o1_500.gif
 
don't ask said:
Dana White is the biggest liar in the sport and has a history of blowing smoke up celebrity asses.
He's just a function of other people's directives, has been since he hated TUF but was ultimately overruled and the whole thing blew up.

He's the asshole that can stand living with being the face we hate and the guy we blame.

The whole entertainment business is assholes filled with smoke someone blew up there lol

His absence is already being felt.
ultimate-fighting-championship-retro-logo.jpg
He was always the guy on the logos, fam. And I'm tired of pretending that he wasn't
 
TheStruggler said:
image_2026-02-06_202141089.png

there's a part timer fighter part time comedian knocking out A level athlete 9 yr NFL vet Johnnie Morton in the only fight Morton had, and then afterward testing positive for steroids where he had something like a T/E ratio of 83. it's almost like you have to have specific attributes in order to win in fights, almost like being fast, roided, and explosive doesn't mean shit if you're a fuckin spastic. it took the comedian 34 secs to send your boy to the shadowrealm.

image_2026-02-06_202825370.png

heyyy, look! it's the Pro Bowler 6 yr NFL vet Greg Hardy! god damn he has great genetics! he's probably the largest HW i've ever seen in my life that made the 265lb limit. he's also one of the fastest HWs i've ever seen. but you know what's weird? a fat bloatlord that drinks beer and other people's spit out of shoes knocked him out! must be some kind of mistake i'm sure of it! there's no way a bum could stand up to an A level athlete! their sporting accolades surely make them bulletproof and completely immune to punches from some slob that just woke up in a gutter after a 4 day bender right?

image_2026-02-06_203336044.png

omg there he is getting slept again! wtf! that's gotta be another mulligan!

image_2026-02-06_203559282.png
<30>

greg-greg-hardy.gif


uh oh spaghetti-os! a Cruiserweight just put him in a coma! this guy's gotta be an A level athlete right? he's a world ranked CRUISERWEIGHT?! maybe Greg Hardy should stick to MMA where it's easier!

images


whoops! not that easy! I KNOW! go to bareknuckle, only bums and wash outs go there! he'll easily get a win!



OH NOOOOOOO this can't be real! some prisoner just starched him! maybe he can become the champion of that pillow fighting org they're starting. i'm sure being big and fast will workout there!
 
godhatesacoward said:
and that's with assuming he'll have the baseline of what it takes to be a fighter. like he won't start windmilling like a 5 yr old after the first jab touches him, or that he won't completely crumple from the first decent punch that knicks him, or gas in 30 secs and can't move, or that he's coordinated enough to learn the small movements that happen in fights that matter, like feints, parries, footwork etc., all these things add up and snowball and that's how being athletic won't matter if the other guy just knows these things already and he doesn't.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
This is 100% true. Also, NFL cardio is different from MMA cardio. The NFL is bursts, not an ongoing, sustained cardio event like an MMA fight. He'd have to go find the Diaz brothers and get running.

The only NFL guy that I have seen that would have had a serious chance at a Championship was Herschel Walker. Had he jumped in young... yep. But, it didn't pay back then. I don't really count Lesnar as an NFL guy.
 
I mean it’s HW, so he probably has a chance
He said a couple years ago that he trains MMA and boxing

But He makes 35 million a year
He ain’t giving that up for 12k/12k

I bet he WHOOPS Green Gables Steveson’s ASS though

For now we will have to settle for Hulk Hokit and see how he does
 
