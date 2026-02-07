TheStruggler said: But yes, the premise that plenty of people from the NFL or NBA, or MLB, or NHL, or other major sports could come into the UFC and dominate is just straight up facts. We saw Brock who was a wanna be practice squader in the NFL, go on to be HW champ. We see rejects wanna be baseballers like Tony Ferg and Stipe go on to win the strap, with Stipe even being the UFC HW GOAT. Seen wanna be NFL lineman in Matt Mitrone KO the GOAT HW in Fedor, and these are just very few samples proving such premises. Now the butt hurters will come in and say that people who are elite physical specimens could never be good at a physical activity like fighting. Only part time baristas and soccer moms can be do that. Click to expand...

there's a part timer fighter part time comedian knocking out A level athlete 9 yr NFL vet Johnnie Morton in the only fight Morton had, and then afterward testing positive for steroids where he had something like a T/E ratio of 83. it's almost like you have to have specific attributes in order to win in fights, almost like being fast, roided, and explosive doesn't mean shit if you're a fuckin spastic. it took the comedian 34 secs to send your boy to the shadowrealm.heyyy, look! it's the Pro Bowler 6 yr NFL vet Greg Hardy! god damn he has great genetics! he's probably the largest HW i've ever seen in my life that made the 265lb limit. he's also one of the fastest HWs i've ever seen. but you know what's weird? a fat bloatlord that drinks beer and other people's spit out of shoes knocked him out! must be some kind of mistake i'm sure of it! there's no way a bum could stand up to an A level athlete! their sporting accolades surely make them bulletproof and completely immune to punches from some slob that just woke up in a gutter after a 4 day bender right?omg there he is getting slept again! wtf! that's gotta be another mulligan!uh oh spaghetti-os! a Cruiserweight just put him in a coma! this guy's gotta be an A level athlete right? he's a world ranked CRUISERWEIGHT?! maybe Greg Hardy should stick to MMA where it's easier!whoops! not that easy! I KNOW! go to bareknuckle, only bums and wash outs go there! he'll easily get a win!OH NOOOOOOO this can't be real! some prisoner just starched him! maybe he can become the champion of that pillow fighting org they're starting. i'm sure being big and fast will workout there!