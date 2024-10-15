KDR by RNC
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2011
- Messages
- 21,645
- Reaction score
- 39,364
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NFL: Ravens @ Bucs 10-21-24. Please add to the discussion here.
Lamar does have great record against NFC opponents 22-1.Took Ravens -3.5 for decent amount. Now, not to sure about it
Added
Chris Godwin td 2.70
Chris Godwin over 71.5 receiving yards 1.91
Bucky Irving td 2.40
Bucky Irving over 36.5 rushing yards 1.91
Bucs by 6
LFG BROTHERSThe never wrong supercomputer says..... Bucs 25 Ravens 21
IMma quote your momDon’t quote me. Bitch.
Cruisin down the street in my 6 4Don’t quote me bitch cuz I ain’t said shit