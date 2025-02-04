  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

NFL Discussion: Worst Ship Ever

Ugh

  • Total voters
    7
They got Mahomo too. Lmao. At least he answered the question awkwardly/playfully. Travis, however, has been hanging around TayTay too long and he thinks he graduated to stuck up prissy celebrity status. Lmao. Somebody get him the Jaden Smith hat.

 
Kowboy On Sherdog

News Thread 'New Theme to Fix Layout Issues is Available'

SD 2025-Dark is now up and workable for a better Sherdog Experience. (Change Theme at the bottom of the page.)

This is a Temp Theme to hammer out some of the major issues while the final product is being finished.

We apologize for the inconvenience that the recent update has caused and thank you for your patience while the forum is continued to be worked on.

*** If you continue to run into site errors ... please post them here and they'll be passed on to Administration.


-Sherdog Forum Staff
  • Love
  • Like
 
PUO3 said:
Cant see the poll on mobile. Shit layout by shit mods imo. DOGE finna abolish the karate forum
Click to expand...
Bro you promised all of us that you had completed the google python course I thought we could count on you
 
We had a good run boys. China has arrived.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,821
Messages
56,854,816
Members
175,432
Latest member
Kreyszig

Share this page

Back
Top