  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

NFL Discussion: WOAT Ship

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    22
La Taqueria is the GOAT of GOATs. If yall ever go to that god forsaken city do yourself a favor and grab a burrito or some tacos, its well worth the line.

The food around Mission in general is incredible. So many amazing spots within a few blocks.


 
PUO3 said:
La Taqueria is the GOAT of GOATs. If yall ever go to that god forsaken city do yourself a favor and grab a burrito or some tacos, its well worth the line.

The food around Mission in general is incredible. So many amazing spots within a few blocks.


Click to expand...

always slammed though
 
Whoever can run the ball effectively wins this game.

Neither QB can make it work in a constant third and long scenario, that will not work.

I do see that Seahawks front 7 being the difference and why it ends up....

Seahawks 27 Pats 24

Finally a USC QB wins the biggie.
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Whoever can run the ball effectively wins this game.

Neither QB can make it work in a constant third and long scenario, that will not work.

I do see that Seahawks front 7 being the difference and why it ends up....

Seahawks 27 Pats 24

Finally a USC QB wins the biggie.
Click to expand...
Dont be a dick bag in this thread. Thanks in advance.
 
PUO3 said:
La Taqueria is the GOAT of GOATs. If yall ever go to that god forsaken city do yourself a favor and grab a burrito or some tacos, its well worth the line.

Click to expand...

Imagine waiting in line to get food like that lmao

Go to chipotle and save yourself 2 hours.
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Whoever can run the ball effectively wins this game.

Neither QB can make it work in a constant third and long scenario, that will not work.

I do see that Seahawks front 7 being the difference and why it ends up....

Seahawks 27 Pats 24

Finally a USC QB wins the biggie.
Click to expand...
The Seahawks will not. Have much luck running.

They win this game by dropping back and making big plays through darnold. Pats D is elite against the run and has shut down a lot of great RBs this year
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
The Seahawks will not. Have much luck running.

They win this game by dropping back and making big plays through darnold. Pats D is elite against the run and has shut down a lot of great RBs this year
Click to expand...

They will miss Charbonnet big time, but Walker can probably do enought to keep Darnold clean, ah.....maybe.

Third and long will be the story today, the team with the most loses.

Should be perfect weather up there today.
 
Last edited:
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
They will miss Charbonnet big time, but Walker can probably do enought to keep Darnold clean, ah.....maybe.

Third and long will be the story today, the team with the most loses.
Click to expand...
For Seahawks that’s the story on offense.

On defense as the team giving up the 3rd most scramble yards in the nfl this year against on of the best young running QBs in the league, they have to stop that without giving up coverage down field.
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
For Seahawks that’s the story on offense.

On defense as the team giving up the 3rd most scramble yards in the nfl this year against on of the best young running QBs in the league, they have to stop that without giving up coverage down field.
Click to expand...

Looking at both teams rushing/defending the rush stats there is no dramatic anything there, pretty even, so which ever team can get dramatic today will win the game.

Obviously, penalties, bad caiis, turnovers always fuck things up, I do believe the Pats need that sort of thing more than the Seahawks,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,153
Messages
58,420,029
Members
176,033
Latest member
ManoFan

Share this page

Back
Top