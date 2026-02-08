NFL Discussion: WOAT Ship

La Taqueria is the GOAT of GOATs. If yall ever go to that god forsaken city do yourself a favor and grab a burrito or some tacos, its well worth the line.
The food around Mission in general is incredible. So many amazing spots within a few blocks.
Yall are about to crash out worse than Lindsay VonSammy D will be giving the D to the patriots tonight.
I don't want a good game. I want physical domination for four quarters.Today is the most bittersweet day of the year.
Hoping for a competitive game with the Pats winning.
Ya that part sucks. Ive never been there without a line around the buildingalways slammed though
Dont be a dick bag in this thread. Thanks in advance.Whoever can run the ball effectively wins this game.
Neither QB can make it work in a constant third and long scenario, that will not work.
I do see that Seahawks front 7 being the difference and why it ends up....
Seahawks 27 Pats 24
Finally a USC QB wins the biggie.
They win this game by dropping back and making big plays through darnold. Pats D is elite against the run and has shut down a lot of great RBs this year
For Seahawks that’s the story on offense.They will miss Charbonnet big time, but Walker can probably do enought to keep Darnold clean, ah.....maybe.
Third and long will be the story today, the team with the most loses.
For Seahawks that’s the story on offense.
On defense as the team giving up the 3rd most scramble yards in the nfl this year against on of the best young running QBs in the league, they have to stop that without giving up coverage down field.