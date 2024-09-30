NFL Discussion: King Henry returns

Week 4 got me like

  • Fuck Rashee Rice and his knee

    Votes: 6 75.0%

  • King Henry gonna get a gold jacket

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • Lmao Jets

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • Everyone sucks

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • Jayden Daniels is that dude

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • Im just here for Titans/Dolphins MNF

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Malik the Freak>Jordan Love

    Votes: 6 75.0%

  • What the hell has happened to the Eagles?

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • Herbert just needs a good coach and body armor

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • The Bills ruined my fantasy week

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Justin Fields doesnt suck

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Luke Getsy should be sat on fire

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Darnold gonna win MVP

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • Please no one trade a WR to the Chiefs

    Votes: 5 62.5%

  • Daspy>Vic Fangio

    Votes: 5 62.5%
Croaker said:
Josh Allen is trash. He lost this game. Its his fault receivers couldn't catch, linemen couldn't block, and the Ravens scored at all. Typical performance from the most overrated QB in the league
Trevor Lawrence sucks.
 
Lol how is “fields doesn’t suck” an option for this poll after this master class yesterday.

 
King Henry still producing, not to mention leading the league in rushing yards, in his 9th season is inhuman. what a monster
 
Corona said:
Lol how is “fields doesn’t suck” an option for this poll after this master class yesterday.

Just play good enough to give the Bears that 4th rounder
 
I saw a stat last night that Henry hasn't caught a td pass since like 2020 or 2019

I wonder how much of the rb devaluation in recent years is directly attributed to absolute shit-for-brains coaching
 
