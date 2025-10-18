NFL NFL Discussion: FlacGOAT

Lets hear it

Jalen Hurts beat the breaks off the Chiefs in the fucking Superbowl and people still have this debate? lmao
 
I saw that Joe Brady is the favorite for the peen st job. Maybe Allen can finally get a real OC next.
 
KOQ24 said:
How long are you gonna blame the OC for the Grand Wizards failures ???
Click to expand...
I guess Allen is calling TE and WR speed option in short yardage situations. He’s also taking Cook off the field for more than half the game.
 
Flaccos career stats/numbers not all that, but, just maybe with these receivers he now has he might play above and beyond where he was.

I am surprised Cleveland let him go, ah.....why?

As far as Jalen Hurts goes, what a stud for a QB. I do like how he never seems to get rattled, overly anything, dude is just cool.
 
Browns must hate the Steelers enough to trade FlaccGOAT inside their own division
 
Man, the Broncos D is going to pistol whip the Gicants tomorrow. I really like Dart and GOATaboo, but it's gonna be ugly
 
