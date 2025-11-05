  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

NFL NFL Discussion: Fire Sale szn

Are you not entertained

  • Total voters
    52
Status
Not open for further replies.
dak-dak-prescott.gif


sunday-football-dallas-cowboys-lose.gif


dallas-cowboys.gif
 
If quiennen is motivated, Dallas, goddamnit, has a good shot at an owl. He's perfect for the scheme. Micah had problems with good teams running at him and getting rag dolled in that system.
Indy got sauce who if motivated is revis

Jets clearly were tanking from the start, and will probably draft some good prospects who will burn out by year3 get a contract and be lazy
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Prescott isn't the problem, that inabilty to stop anyone is what is broken in Dallas. Letting Parsons go was stupid, paying Prescott elite $$$$$ also stupid.
Click to expand...
Why would paying Prescott elite money be stupid, if he is the best QB to ever play for Dallas???????


Sir Elzio Dennick said:
The best QB ever for these franchises....

Bills
Ravens
Chiefs
Cowboys
Eagles

...are there right now.
Click to expand...
 
Mikeydontgiva said:
Why would paying Prescott elite money be stupid, if he is the best QB to ever play for Dallas???????
Click to expand...
I think Jim Kelly and Troy aikman with these rules would cut up the league, like* puo3 cuts the cheese on dates
 
Last edited:
Mikeydontgiva said:
Why would paying Prescott elite money be stupid, if he is the best QB to ever play for Dallas???????
Click to expand...

Being the best Cowboys QB doesn't mean you are among the best in this era. Prescott isn't on a par with Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Stafford, so why pay him as if he is?
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Being the best Cowboys QB doesn't mean you are among the best in this era. Prescott isn't on a par with Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Stafford, so why pay him as if he is?
Click to expand...
You listed him with Mahomes/Jackson/Allen, etc. and stated that he is the best QB of all time in Dallas...

That alone is worth paying him to keep him there, just as those other QBs have been paid record setting deals to stay where they are.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,225
Messages
58,425,884
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top