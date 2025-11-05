Its like the Playoff Lmr of polls imoNew poll sucks worse than Dallas
no.If quiennen is motivated, Dallas, goddamnit, has a good shot at an owl.
Flacco let Chase take that heat for him lolJust once I'd love to hear a QB say,,,,,,"our defense sucks, so why talk to me talk to them".
Dallas would be a contender if we had a Pro Bowl QB....Just once I'd love to hear a QB say,,,,,,"our defense sucks, so why talk to me talk to them".
Dallas would be a contender if we had a Pro Bowl QB....
Why would paying Prescott elite money be stupid, if he is the best QB to ever play for Dallas???????Prescott isn't the problem, that inabilty to stop anyone is what is broken in Dallas. Letting Parsons go was stupid, paying Prescott elite $$$$$ also stupid.
The best QB ever for these franchises....
Bills
Ravens
Chiefs
Cowboys
Eagles
...are there right now.
I think Jim Kelly and Troy aikman with these rules would cut up the league, like* puo3 cuts the cheese on datesWhy would paying Prescott elite money be stupid, if he is the best QB to ever play for Dallas???????
Puto is a clown but what does him cutting cheese have to do with thisI think Jim Kelly and Troy aikman with these rules would cut up the league, puo3 cuts the cheese on dates
Why would paying Prescott elite money be stupid, if he is the best QB to ever play for Dallas???????
I forgot to add the like*.Puto is a clown but what does him cutting cheese have to do with this
You listed him with Mahomes/Jackson/Allen, etc. and stated that he is the best QB of all time in Dallas...Being the best Cowboys QB doesn't mean you are among the best in this era. Prescott isn't on a par with Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Stafford, so why pay him as if he is?