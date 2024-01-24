NFL Discussion: Conference Ships

jrams said:


Meh. Dude landed a shit load of talent, just not at the coaching positions lmao.

Justin Herbert
Rashan Slater
Keenan Allen
Melvin Gordon
Joey Bosa
Hunter Henry
Mike Williams
Rayshawn Jenkins
Desmond King
Derwin James
Uchenna News
Kenneth Murray
Asante Samuel Jr
Tuli Tuipulotu
Denzel Perryman

Dude can draft
 
FLYOVER BOSSMAN said:
Chiefs and the Taylor Swift Swarm vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the SuperBowl pls.
Ravens have been the scariest team in football all year, but man I cannot bet against Mahomo/Reid in the playoffs. Fuck the Chiefs forever, but I can appreciate witnessing the greatness. I hope Lmr gets a Ship though. I still cannot believe how much shit he took in the off-season from the Ravens and NFL fans. It would an epic eat shit moment to go from being trade bait to MVP/SB Champ.
 
rorschach51 said:
I'd try to throw a huge bag at Brad Holmes instead.
Hes done a hell of a job with the Lions. Chargers have had some sickening shortcomings but those predated Telesco, and continued with him. For a team like the Raiders that have missed countless premium draft picks, Im all for taking a guy with that kind of draft history.

All I know is these dudes better be willing to sell the farm for a QB.
 
PUO3 said:
Ravens have been the scariest team in football all year, but man I cannot bet against Mahomo/Reid in the playoffs. Fuck the Chiefs forever, but I can appreciate witnessing the greatness. I hope Lmr gets a Ship though. I still cannot believe how much shit he took in the off-season from the Ravens and NFL fans. It would an epic eat shit moment to go from being trade bait to MVP/SB Champ.
It’s going to be a really tough game for the Chiefs. Reid will scheme enough to provide opportunities but they can’t get into a FG battle. They have to deliver when they have opportunities.

On the defensive side, I expect Spags to be more aggressive than he was with the Bills, they dominated the time of possession and ran at will for 3 quarters. Joe Allen schemed a great game plan but it just wasn’t enough with the timely drops and missed FG.

The Ravens are better built to run but when the Chiefs get them in unfavorable 3rd downs I think whoever wins that matchup will decide the game.

And as for the 49ers, don’t give a shit about them but if the Chiefs advance I want them to play the best of the NFC for the ‘ship.
 
PUO3 said:
Sounds like he’s good at making first round picks something the raiders have been awful at. Maybe they can bring someone in to make day 2 and 3 picks after.
 
Revolver said:
Sounds like he’s good at making first round picks something the raiders have been awful at. Maybe they can bring someone in to make day 2 and 3 picks after.
Raiders been good at mid round value and shit tier at first round. Match made in heaven
 
Bills better draft at least two wrs in the first four rounds next year. Preferably wrs who can actually catch and can run fast.
 
Hoping for Ravens vs Lions.

Thing about Kelce and Mahomes being splattered in so many commercials and Swift hype is (huge) trash calls like that late flag on the imaginary pass interference makes me question if it's genuine extreme referee incompetence, or intentional business decisions being made by the zebras on behalf of the commissioner's office.

And I really don't like having to question that.
 
