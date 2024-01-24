NFL Discussion: Conference Ships

No.Chiefs and the Taylor Swift Swarm vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the SuperBowl pls.
I'd try to throw a huge bag at Brad Holmes instead.Meh. Dude landed a shit load of talent, just not at the coaching positions lmao.
Hes done a hell of a job with the Lions. Chargers have had some sickening shortcomings but those predated Telesco, and continued with him. For a team like the Raiders that have missed countless premium draft picks, Im all for taking a guy with that kind of draft history.I'd try to throw a huge bag at Brad Holmes instead.
Ravens have been the scariest team in football all year, but man I cannot bet against Mahomo/Reid in the playoffs. Fuck the Chiefs forever, but I can appreciate witnessing the greatness. I hope Lmr gets a Ship though. I still cannot believe how much shit he took in the off-season from the Ravens and NFL fans. It would an epic eat shit moment to go from being trade bait to MVP/SB Champ.
Sounds like he’s good at making first round picks something the raiders have been awful at. Maybe they can bring someone in to make day 2 and 3 picks after.Meh. Dude landed a shit load of talent, just not at the coaching positions lmao.
Justin Herbert
Rashan Slater
Keenan Allen
Melvin Gordon
Joey Bosa
Hunter Henry
Mike Williams
Rayshawn Jenkins
Desmond King
Derwin James
Uchenna News
Kenneth Murray
Asante Samuel Jr
Tuli Tuipulotu
Denzel Perryman
Dude can draft
Raiders been good at mid round value and shit tier at first round. Match made in heavenSounds like he’s good at making first round picks something the raiders have been awful at. Maybe they can bring someone in to make day 2 and 3 picks after.
The first game of the year will be the last, Chiefs/Lions.
