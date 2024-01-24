NFL Discussion: Conference Ships

PUO3 said: Ravens have been the scariest team in football all year, but man I cannot bet against Mahomo/Reid in the playoffs. Fuck the Chiefs forever, but I can appreciate witnessing the greatness. I hope Lmr gets a Ship though. I still cannot believe how much shit he took in the off-season from the Ravens and NFL fans. It would an epic eat shit moment to go from being trade bait to MVP/SB Champ. Click to expand...

It’s going to be a really tough game for the Chiefs. Reid will scheme enough to provide opportunities but they can’t get into a FG battle. They have to deliver when they have opportunities.On the defensive side, I expect Spags to be more aggressive than he was with the Bills, they dominated the time of possession and ran at will for 3 quarters. Joe Allen schemed a great game plan but it just wasn’t enough with the timely drops and missed FG.The Ravens are better built to run but when the Chiefs get them in unfavorable 3rd downs I think whoever wins that matchup will decide the game.And as for the 49ers, don’t give a shit about them but if the Chiefs advance I want them to play the best of the NFC for the ‘ship.