Kowboy On Sherdog said: I remember when Monday games were the Game of the Week Click to expand...

It's the game of the week. And it's coming your way.It's Monday Night Football. And it's time to play.Donkeys vs. Clowns will make it fun.If profit is made.As that's the only funWhat are the smartest props & parlays? @KDR by RNC might not be able tobecause of real life.(Hoping that's going well