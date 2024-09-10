NFL: Bills @ Dolphins 9-12-24

helax said:
They damn near lost to the jags last week too. I don’t think buffalo should be dogs here. Depends if we get interception happy Allen or GOAT Allen
i know every year is a little different. But that absolute beatdown in the playoffs stays with me.

Dolphins will either have the jitters, or come out ready to kill someone. A man only processes something like that in one of two ways. We’re gonna know in the first five minutes what the whole game will look like.
 
hard to pick a winner imo
i am going with the over
 
