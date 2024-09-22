NFL: 9.22 8:20pm ET Chiefs @ Falcons

Falcons +10.5 & Cousins 1+ TD
Falcons +10.5 -358
Cousins 1+ passing TD -575
.50

Mahomes 1+ INT
Mahomes throws 1+ INT -125
.80


Dillydilly said:
added
helax said:
add
Krixes said:
Do the Refs help the Chiefs in road games
Decide what you think the spread will be and then add at least 3 in favor of the punk Chefs.


KDR by RNC said:
Absolutely. Falcons cover tho
IMG-9512.jpg
 
Sunday night football with my chiefs and kinderbueno edibles
life feels good haha

need mahomie and our defense to shine forr ff
les foking goooooooooo
 
Chris Collinsworth is going to splooge tonight while commentating.
 
I did real bad today in Vs and fantasy. But did real good in real life. That was awesome. Except for the 2 interceptions. If Geno had gotten the second one over the d line we were in for glory.

tldr: I need to bet harder. 25M Chiefs.
 
