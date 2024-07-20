Next WMMA Champ and future star: Dakota Ditcheva

TherapistInHeaven
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2024
- Messages
- 25
- Reaction score
- 10
Man, is she beautiful. She has what it takes to do everything Rousey did. Unlike Rousey, Dakota has personality to match.
- mentally stable
- Not rushing her record
- already financially set to do MMA full-time,
- has the striking to stand with anyone at 115 or 125.
- Next double champ? If not who beats her?
Weaknesses?
- No OF.
- 6 out of 10 without makeup.
Sorry for the small photos. File too large. Mods please upgrade this.
-
- mentally stable
- Not rushing her record
- already financially set to do MMA full-time,
- has the striking to stand with anyone at 115 or 125.
- Next double champ? If not who beats her?
Weaknesses?
- No OF.
- 6 out of 10 without makeup.
Sorry for the small photos. File too large. Mods please upgrade this.
-
Last edited: