Next weeks FN has an awesome main event im really hyped for. Fluffy vs Dolidze

Im not sure how the rest of the card will play out but this main event rules. The winner will be propelled in the rat race with RDR, Borhallo, Imanov, etc
Saw Hernandez vs Allin 2 in Seattle. Wasn't the best foght because of how competitive it was. Besides that you see his performances against Viera, Kopolov, Pierera... He's on a tear. A dark horse for title contention. Excellent pressure with nasty tactics, great cardio and grappling, sharp fight IQ
Roman is either hot or cold. We've seen him get shut down a few times. As Anthony was by Holland. Roman's fights with Rowe and Hermansen he's looked explosive and dangerous. When he's the hammer he's definitely the hammer lol
Awesome FN main event even for that GD apex center
