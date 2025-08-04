  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Next weeks FN has an awesome main event im really hyped for. Fluffy vs Dolidze

Im not sure how the rest of the card will play out but this main event rules. The winner will be propelled in the rat race with RDR, Borhallo, Imanov, etc

Saw Hernandez vs Allin 2 in Seattle. Wasn't the best foght because of how competitive it was. Besides that you see his performances against Viera, Kopolov, Pierera... He's on a tear. A dark horse for title contention. Excellent pressure with nasty tactics, great cardio and grappling, sharp fight IQ

Roman is either hot or cold. We've seen him get shut down a few times. As Anthony was by Holland. Roman's fights with Rowe and Hermansen he's looked explosive and dangerous. When he's the hammer he's definitely the hammer lol

Awesome FN main event even for that GD apex center
 
I think you're right. Plus, don't forget about Angela Hill squaring up against Iasmin Lucindo. Looking forward to that one.
Good on you for liking WMMA. I tried but couldn't do it even at the highest level.
 
Actually now that I double check.. this card is a lot better than last weekends!

Medic vs Urbina
Armbar freak Storilano
Osborne vs Erceg
Fili vs Rodeoguez
Anders vs CLD

A bunch of great matchups!
 
